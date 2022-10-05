RPM International on the rise after sold earnings beat

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) +3.4% in Wednesday’s trading after comfortably beating FQ1 adjusted earnings estimates, as adjusted EBIT jumped by a third to a record $275M and revenues rose 17% Y/Y to a record $1.93B.

The company’s Q2 outlook calls for sales growth of 9%-12% and adjusted EBIT growth of 30%-40%.

Record adjusted EBIT was driven by improved sales and pricing management, as well as increased fixed cost leverage from higher production volume at RPM’s (RPM) disaster restoration business.

According to Bloomberg, Wells Fargo’s Michael Sison said while some of RPM’s (RPM) improvement was a rebound off a very low base, the company was able to raise prices to offset the impact of inflation and find new suppliers to help with sourcing materials.

RPM International’s (RPM) “future is looking brighter, but there is some uncertainty about what the picture looks like beyond one quarter out,” Daniel Jones writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.