Rogers Physician Dr. Robin Ann Cox Pleads Guilty To Over-Prescribing Opiates And To Making A False Statement

(STL.News) – David Clay Fowlkes, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Dr. Robin Ann Cox plead guilty today to one count of Prescribing Without a Legitimate Medical Purpose Outside the Scope of a Professional Practice and one count of Willfully and Knowingly Making a Material False Statement to Federal Investigators.

According to the plea agreement, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Little Rock District Office (LRDO) Tactical Diversion Squad and Diversion groups along with the DEA Fayetteville Resident Office (FRO) initiated an investigation into the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers, AR in 2019. Investigators received multiple complaints from local pharmacists, residents, and police departments in the Northwest Arkansas area of a suspected “pill mill” located in Rogers, Arkansas. Investigators identified Dr. Cox as the physician associated with the clinic and analyzed prescription drug monitoring data attributed to Dr. Cox’s prescribing habits from the date the clinic opened in May 2018 through the middle of September 2019. This analysis revealed Dr. Cox to be a suspected over-prescriber of opioids, and other evidence in the case revealed that many of Dr. Cox’s opioid prescriptions were not written in the usual course of professional practice. Further, Dr. Cox made false statements to agents of the DEA regarding the legitimacy of prescriptions bearing her signature. In the time period analyzed, Dr. Cox prescribed 214,050 tablets of oxycodone, with a street value of approximately $3,204,765 if diverted. Investigators also discovered that approximately 90% of the patients to whom Dr. Cox prescribed controlled substances during that time received a prescription for at least one opioid.

Other agencies participating in the investigation are the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS), the Springdale Police Department and the Rogers Police Department. Special Assistant United States Attorney Anne Gardner is prosecuting the case for the United States.

