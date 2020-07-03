Robert Redding Arrested in Felony Assault on Police Officer: NY Avenue

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Felony Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in the 1200 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:25 am, members of the Second District responded to a domestic violence assault in progress in the 1000 block of K Street, Northwest. While responding, an officer from the Second District encountered the suspect in the 800 block of 13th Street, Northwest. As the officer attempted to stop him, the suspect stabbed the officer multiple times with a pair of scissors. A citizen observed the struggle and assisted the officer with the apprehension of the suspect. The officer and the suspect were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, 60 year-old Robert Redding, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill and Felony Assault on a Police Officer.

