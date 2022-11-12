Robert Kiyosaki: I'm a Bitcoin Investor — When BTC Hits New Bottom, I Get Excited – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says he is not worried about the price of bitcoin dropping. “I am a bitcoin investor,” he said, adding that when the price of the cryptocurrency hits a new bottom, he gets excited.

Robert Kiyosaki Isn’t Worried About Bitcoin’s Price

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says he is not worried about the price of bitcoin as BTC fell below $17K amid the implosion of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 51 languages across more than 109 countries.

Kiyosaki tweeted Friday:

Bitcoin? Worried? No. I am a bitcoin investor as I am an investor in physical gold, silver, & real estate. I am not a trader or flipper. When bitcoin hits new bottom, $10 to $12 k? I will get excited, not worried.

He added that he bets against the Federal Reserve, the Treasury, and President Joe Biden while betting on gold, silver, and bitcoin.

The famous author has been recommending bitcoin for quite some time. Last month, he explained why he buys BTC. In September, he urged investors to get into crypto now before the biggest economic crash happens.

He recently warned that the stock, bond, and real estate markets will crash as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. He has also repeatedly cautioned that the Fed’s rate hikes will destroy the U.S. economy.

Kiyosaki believes that the U.S. dollar is toast, noting that Saudi Arabia has requested to join the BRICS nations. The renowned author said that the end of fake money is here and predicted that the U.S. dollar will crash by January next year.

What do you think about the comments by Robert Kiyosaki about bitcoin? Let us know in the comments section below.

