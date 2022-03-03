Robert Harrison Convicted Of Possession of A Firearm

St. Louis man, Robert Harrison convicted during a November trial is sentenced to prison

ST. LOUIS (STL.News) On November 2, 2021, a jury convicted Robert Harrison, 41, of St. Louis of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a two-day trial. As a result of the jury verdict, United States District Judge John A. Ross sentenced Harrison to 84 months in federal prison on March 2, 2022.

According to court records, on January 8, 2020, Harrison crashed his vehicle into a retaining wall in front of a residence in the City of St. Louis. When officers responded, Harrison tossed a firearm from his waist band and attempted to kick it under the front of his vehicle without officers noticing. Harrison was previously convicted of a felony and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Kourtney M. Bell and Rodney H. Holmes prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today