Riverview Police Chief Says Department Will Return

RIVERVIEW, MO – September 11, 2026 (STL.News) Riverview Police – The Riverview Police Department is not permanently dissolving, according to its police chief, who says the North St. Louis County municipality is instead temporarily furloughing police employees while city officials restructure the city’s finances.

The clarification from Riverview Interim Police Chief Brandin Neil substantially changes the picture that emerged Thursday night and continued to circulate Friday, when multiple reports described the Riverview Police Department as being dissolved or disbanded.

St. Louis County Police will handle emergency calls in Riverview during the interruption in municipal police operations, but Neil says Riverview’s own police department is expected to return.

That means the situation is better characterized as a temporary suspension of normal police operations connected to employee furloughs and the city’s financial condition—not the permanent elimination of the Riverview Police Department.

The distinction matters for Riverview residents and the broader St. Louis County law-enforcement community.

Riverview Police – Sam Page Said Department Was Disbanding

The confusion became particularly significant Friday when St. Louis County Executive Sam Page publicly characterized the situation as the Riverview Police Department being disbanded.

First Alert 4 reported Friday that Page said the Riverview Police Department was disbanding and that St. Louis County Police would patrol the North County municipality.

That characterization is now contradicted by the subsequent explanation from Riverview’s police leadership.

Neil says the department is not going away.

Instead, employees are being placed on a temporary furlough as Riverview attempts to restructure its finances.

Therefore, based on the latest information from the city’s police chief, Page’s description of the department as disbanding was inaccurate.

However, it is important to distinguish between an inaccurate statement and an intentionally misleading one. There is currently no evidence establishing that Page knowingly provided incorrect information. Page may have been working with the information available to St. Louis County officials at the time.

What is clear is that his description does not match the explanation Riverview’s police chief later provided.

That clarification matters because “disbanding” or “dissolving” a police department ordinarily conveys something considerably different from temporarily furloughing employees.

Riverview Police – Earlier Reports Said Riverview Police Dissolved

Page was not alone in describing the development as a dissolution.

Initial reporting Thursday night said Riverview’s police department had dissolved following a closed-door meeting involving city officials.

FOX 2 reporting circulated Thursday night under the headline that the Riverview Police Department had dissolved and that St. Louis County Police would handle emergency calls.

Police1 subsequently reported Friday that Riverview city leaders had voted to dissolve the police department, citing the earlier local reporting.

Police1 quoted Neil as saying the closed meeting involved “financial decisions that are best for the city.”

Those financial decisions now appear to be central to understanding what actually happened.

Rather than eliminating the municipal police agency permanently, Neil’s latest explanation indicates Riverview is furloughing employees while officials attempt to reorganize the city’s finances.

That is a materially different scenario.

Riverview Police – St. Louis County Police Handling Emergencies

One important part of Thursday’s reporting remains unchanged.

Residents who need emergency police assistance will continue to have law-enforcement coverage.

The St. Louis County Police Department has said it will respond to emergency calls for service in Riverview “until further notice.”

That arrangement provides police coverage while Riverview’s municipal officers are furloughed.

The precise scope of the arrangement remains important.

It has not yet been publicly established when Riverview officers will return to active duty, how long the furlough is expected to last, how many employees are affected, or exactly what financial benchmarks city officials must reach before normal police operations resume.

Those questions will determine whether the interruption lasts days, weeks or considerably longer.

But an indefinite timetable should not be confused with permanent dissolution.

“Until further notice” describes the current duration of St. Louis County’s emergency-response role. It does not, by itself, establish that Riverview has abolished its police department.

Riverview Police – What Is a Furlough?

A furlough is fundamentally different from eliminating a government department.

Generally, a furlough temporarily removes employees from active work, usually because of financial or operational circumstances. The employment relationship or positions may continue to exist even though employees are temporarily not working or receiving their normal compensation.

A dissolution is much more consequential.

If a municipality abolishes its police department, it typically transfers policing responsibilities to another law-enforcement agency through a longer-term arrangement and eliminates or restructures the municipal department itself.

Neil’s clarification places Riverview in the former category, at least based on the information currently available.

The police department remains an institution that city officials apparently intend to reactivate.

Riverview Police – Financial Problems Appear to Be at the Center

The episode raises larger questions about Riverview’s financial condition.

Neil previously said the closed-door discussions involved financial decisions city leaders believed were in Riverview’s best interests.

The decision to furlough police employees indicates those financial pressures are serious enough to interrupt one of the municipality’s most fundamental services.

Police departments are expensive operations for small municipalities.

Personnel salaries, benefits, insurance, vehicles, fuel, communications equipment, weapons, training, dispatching, and other costs can consume a significant portion of a small city’s operating budget.

Riverview has only about 2,500 residents, making it particularly challenging to maintain an independent municipal police department.

The city reported approximately 10 sworn officers in 2025, according to previous reporting.

Temporarily transferring emergency-response responsibilities to the much larger St. Louis County Police Department could therefore provide Riverview officials with an opportunity to reduce immediate expenditures while attempting to reorganize the municipality’s finances.

Riverview has not publicly stated exactly how much money it expects to save through the furlough.

The city has also not publicly provided a specific date for restoring normal police operations.

Those are now among the most important unanswered questions.

Riverview Police – St. Louis County Has Financial Problems of Its Own

There is another notable dimension to St. Louis County temporarily assuming Riverview emergency calls.

St. Louis County itself has been confronting significant financial concerns involving its police department.

In August, Page requested an additional $3.5 million appropriation to fund county police operations through the remainder of 2026.

Page said at the time that the supplemental funding would address the immediate need but would not solve the larger financial problem facing the St. Louis County Police Department.

Page has also warned about a projected approximately $40 million county budget deficit and raised the possibility of police layoffs if sustainable additional revenue is not identified.

County Council members have challenged some of those warnings and disputed the likelihood that police officers would actually be laid off.

That creates an unusual situation.

A county government confronting its own police-funding debate is now temporarily providing emergency-response coverage to a municipality that has furloughed its police employees because of financial problems.

The additional workload generated by Riverview is relatively small compared with the scale of the St. Louis County Police Department, but the circumstances demonstrate the broader financial pressures affecting local government and law enforcement throughout the region.

Riverview Has Experienced Police Staffing Problems Before

The latest disruption is not an isolated incident.

Riverview has previously struggled with police staffing and compensation.

In 2023, the municipality experienced significant upheaval involving its police department when the police chief and several officers reportedly resigned amid compensation issues.

That history provides important context for the latest development.

Small municipalities across North St. Louis County have long faced difficult questions concerning the cost of maintaining independent police departments, recruiting and retaining qualified officers, providing competitive compensation, and meeting increasingly expensive training and equipment requirements.

Riverview’s latest financial restructuring brings those challenges back into focus.

Residents Still Have Police Protection

For Riverview residents, the immediate practical message is straightforward: emergency police service remains available.

St. Louis County Police is handling emergency calls while Riverview’s municipal officers are furloughed.

Residents should continue to call 911 in an emergency.

The more complicated question concerns what happens next.

Riverview officials have not yet publicly disclosed a detailed financial restructuring plan showing how the municipality intends to restore its police operations.

Among the questions that remain are:

How many Riverview police employees have been furloughed?

Are all sworn officers affected?

Is Chief Neil also subject to the furlough?

When did the furlough officially begin?

How long does Riverview expect it to last?

How much money will the furlough save?

What specific financial problems prompted the action?

Is St. Louis County being compensated for providing police services?

Does Riverview have a written agreement with St. Louis County?

What financial conditions must be satisfied before Riverview officers return?

Did the Riverview Board of Aldermen formally vote on the furlough or another restructuring measure?

What action, if any, was actually taken during the closed meeting?

Those details will determine whether the furlough represents a relatively brief financial measure or a more fundamental restructuring of policing in Riverview.

The Record Has Changed Since Thursday

The evolving story also shows why local-government stories sometimes require significant corrections as more information becomes available.

On Thursday, the available information indicated that Riverview’s police department had dissolved.

That interpretation was repeated by multiple news organizations and subsequently reinforced when St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the department was disbanding.

The police chief is now saying otherwise.

Based on Neil’s latest explanation, Riverview has not permanently eliminated its police department.

The city has temporarily furloughed employees to restructure its finances, while St. Louis County Police provides emergency coverage.

That is the most significant development in the story.

Riverview still has a police department.

For the moment, it simply does not have its normal police workforce actively providing service.

Whether the furlough lasts a short time or becomes a longer-term restructuring will depend on Riverview’s finances and the decisions its elected officials make in the coming days and weeks.

STL.News will continue monitoring Riverview city government, the Riverview Police Department, and St. Louis County for more information about the furlough’s duration, the city’s financial restructuring, and when Riverview police officers are expected to return to duty.