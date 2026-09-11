Riverview Police Dissolves as County Takes Over

RIVERVIEW, MO – September 11, 2026 (STL.News) The Riverview Police Department has dissolved, leaving the St. Louis County Police Department to handle emergency police calls in the small north St. Louis County municipality after city leaders met behind closed doors to discuss financial decisions.

The development represents a major change in public safety for Riverview, a community of roughly 2,500 residents along the Mississippi River in north St. Louis County.

FOX 2 reported Thursday night that the Riverview Police Department had dissolved following a closed-door meeting involving city leadership and financial matters. St. Louis County Police will now respond to emergency service calls in the municipality.

What financial circumstances forced the department’s dissolution, how quickly the transition occurred, and whether Riverview intends to reestablish its own police department were not immediately clear from information publicly available early Friday.

The city’s official website still displayed information referring to the Riverview Police Department when checked Friday morning.

For residents, however, the immediate issue is straightforward: St. Louis County Police is now responsible for answering the community’s emergency police calls.

County police step in

The St. Louis County Police Department already operates an extensive regional system that can provide services to municipalities throughout the county.

Its Bureau of Communications provides 911 and communications services to municipalities and other authorized agencies. According to the department, dispatchers answer and process emergency calls and determine which police or other emergency resources to send.

The communications bureau operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and maintains multiple dispatch consoles and hundreds of interoperable radio talk groups.

Residents should continue calling 911 for emergencies.

For non-emergency police assistance, St. Louis County Police lists 636-529-8210 as its general information and non-emergency number.

The transition is also not entirely unfamiliar territory for the two departments.

A St. Louis County Police document listing police service agreements previously identified Riverview among departments participating in coordinated communications and computer-assisted report-entry services. County police therefore already had an established communications relationship involving the municipality before the latest development.

County police have also previously taken over investigations of serious crimes occurring in Riverview at the request of the city’s police department.

For example, after a February 2024 shooting on Chambers Road, Riverview officers initially responded before asking the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to assume responsibility for the homicide investigation.

A small police department disappears

The loss is particularly significant because Riverview operated a relatively small municipal police force.

The city’s website describes Riverview as having nearly 2,500 residents.

Data compiled from FBI reporting show the Riverview Police Department reported 10 sworn officers serving a population of 2,319 in 2025. The department had reported 12 officers in 2024 and 10 officers in 2022.

For a department of that size, financial or staffing problems can have an outsized impact. Unlike a large metropolitan department with hundreds or thousands of employees, losing even a handful of officers can substantially affect scheduling, patrol coverage, overtime, and the ability to maintain continuous operations.

The immediate dissolution therefore raises several questions that will require additional answers from Riverview officials.

Among them are what caused the financial situation, what will happen to Riverview’s police officers and equipment, whether St. Louis County will provide full-time patrol coverage or primarily respond to dispatched calls, how the county will finance the services, and whether the arrangement is temporary or permanent.

Those details had not been fully disclosed as of early Friday.

Riverview has faced months of turmoil

The police department’s dissolution also comes after months of extraordinary political and administrative turmoil within Riverview government.

Mayor Michael Cornell Jr. was arrested in January and charged with nine felony offenses.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, prosecutors initially charged Cornell with four counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, one count of first-degree harassment and one count involving possession of child pornography.

Police said at the time that Cornell was being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

A St. Louis County grand jury subsequently indicted Cornell on all nine charges in February, according to court records reported by First Alert 4.

The criminal allegations against Cornell should not be interpreted as an explanation for the police department’s dissolution. No evidence reviewed by STL.News establishes that the criminal case caused the city’s current financial problems or the decision to end its municipal police operation.

The circumstances nevertheless form part of a broader period of instability in Riverview government.

In March, city leadership announced plans to pursue impeachment proceedings against Cornell.

Then in April, Riverview City Attorney Tarihya McClain resigned. McClain confirmed her resignation to First Alert 4, and reporting indicated communication problems and inconsistencies involving city leadership were among the issues surrounding her departure.

The latest development involving the police department now creates another serious challenge for the municipality.

Cornell is presumed innocent of the criminal charges unless and until proven guilty in court.

What happens to policing in Riverview?

The most important immediate question for residents is whether emergency police protection will continue.

It will.

St. Louis County Police has the infrastructure and regional communications system necessary to dispatch officers and coordinate emergency responses throughout its service areas.

The county department also has experience providing contracted municipal policing.

Its police service agreement records show full-service or specialty relationships with numerous municipalities and organizations. The June 2025 agreement list included municipalities such as Black Jack, Fenton, Grantwood Village, Green Park, Jennings, Kinloch, Marlborough, Norwood Court, Pasadena Hills, Twin Oaks, Valley Park, Wilbur Park and Wildwood among its full-service police contracts.

That regional structure means Riverview’s municipal department disappearing does not leave residents without access to law enforcement.

What remains unclear is precisely how policing inside Riverview will look over the longer term.

A county agency responding to emergency calls differs meaningfully from a municipality maintaining its own police department with officers routinely assigned to patrol its streets.

Additional information from Riverview and St. Louis County officials will be needed to determine the scope of county patrols, response procedures, investigative responsibilities, and financing.

Financial questions now move to the forefront

Perhaps the biggest unanswered question is why Riverview reached the point where its police department had to dissolve.

The timing is notable because current reporting specifically connects the announcement to a closed-door meeting in which city leaders discussed financial decisions.

However, the publicly available information reviewed Friday morning did not sufficiently document the condition of Riverview’s finances to determine the size of any deficit, cash shortage, or other financial problem.

Those distinctions matter.

A municipality can face financial pressure for many reasons, including declining revenues, rising insurance costs, legal expenses, payroll obligations, overtime, pension costs, population decline, unexpected expenditures, or accumulated liabilities.

Without financial records or a detailed statement from Riverview officials, assigning a specific cause would be premature.

What is established is the consequence: Riverview no longer has its own operating municipal police department, and St. Louis County Police is stepping in to answer emergency calls.

For a community of only a few thousand residents, eliminating an entire police department represents one of the most consequential financial and governmental decisions local officials can make.

More answers expected

The situation is likely to develop as Riverview officials explain what happened during the meeting and St. Louis County provides additional information about how policing will be handled.

Residents will also need answers about whether county officers will be routinely assigned to Riverview, what happens to pending police reports and investigations, whether former Riverview officers could be hired elsewhere, and what will become of the city’s police vehicles, equipment and facilities.

For now, residents requiring immediate police, fire or medical assistance should continue to call 911. St. Louis County Police lists 636-529-8210 for non-emergency police assistance.

The dissolution marks another significant chapter for a municipality that has already experienced months of political and administrative disruption.

What began as a crisis surrounding the city’s elected leadership has now been joined by a fundamental change in how Riverview provides one of the most basic functions of local government — public safety.

STL.News will update this report as Riverview and St. Louis County officials release additional information concerning the city’s finances, the dissolution of the police department, and the long-term arrangement for law enforcement services.