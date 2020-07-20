Richmond Police Identified Victim as Acacia L. Gros s& Susan A. Bain Arrested in Fatal Accident

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim in a fatal accident on Friday, July, 10, as Acacia L. Gross.

On July 10, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a report of a six-vehicle accident.

The initial investigation indicates five vehicles were stopped at a traffic light at North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street. The driver of the sixth vehicle was traveling north on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and ran into the back of Ms. Gross’ vehicle. Ms. Gross’ vehicle went airborne and landed in a parking lot. The sixth vehicle then caused a chain reaction crash with the other vehicles.

Four people were transported to local hospitals for injuries. Ms. Gross died from her injuries on Sunday, July 12.

The driver of the sixth vehicle has been identified as Susan A. Bain.

Bain is charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Anyone who witnessed or who has information about the traffic accident is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

