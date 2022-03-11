Ricardo Pérez-Delgado Sentenced for Participation in Robbery

Ricardo Pérez-Delgado Sentenced to 480 Months in Prison

(STL.News) U.S. District Judge Francisco Besosa sentenced Ricardo Pérez-Delgado to a term of 480 months (40 years) in prison for his participation in a robbery resulting in the murder of Armando Rosado-Molina, a businessman who owned several gas stations and other commercial properties, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

Between March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, Pérez-Delgado and his co-defendants planned to commit a robbery at Rosado-Molina’s residence in San Lorenzo. During the evening hours between March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2019, Pérez-Delgado and his co-defendants set up surveillance near Rosado-Molina’s residence. They were armed with a baseball bat, a weapon having the appearance of a rifle, and pepper spray. Pérez-Delgado and his co-defendants later breached the residence and encountered Rosado-Molina who tried to defend himself with a firearm he legally owned. During a physical struggle with Pérez-Delgado, Rosado-Molina lost control of the firearm. He was subsequently beaten with a baseball bat, after which point Pérez-Delgado shot and killed Rosado-Molina.

Pérez-Delgado and his co-defendants, all of whom have already pleaded guilty, took two motor vehicles and over $20,000 from Rosado-Molina’s residence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was in charge of the investigation, and Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Alum prosecuted the case.

