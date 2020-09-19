Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea Statement on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Providence, RI (STL.News) Rhode Island Secretary of State, Nellie Gorbea released the following statement regarding the death of US Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

We have lost a champion of voting rights, women’s rights, immigration, health care and the values that make our country great. Thank you Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for always striving to make America live up to its promise. We mourn your loss. We will continue the fight. Rest in peace, RBG.

