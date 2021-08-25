Rhode Island Governor Directs Flags Lowered

August 25, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Rhode Island Governor Directs Flags Lowered

Providence, RI (STL.NewsGovernor Dan McKee has ordered the Rhode Island flag to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings in honor of former State Representative William L. “Bud” Alves.  The flag will be lowered beginning Wednesday, August 25 and return to full staff at sunrise on Thursday, August 26.

“Whether it was as a State Representative or as a star athlete in his beloved West Warwick, everything that William Alves did, he gave it his all, doing so not for himself, but for those around him,” McKee said.  “He was always willing to accept a challenge, and his love of his family, town, and state will always be remembered.”

McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a mark of respect.

About Maryam Shah 5255 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles