Rhode Island Chiropractor Dr. Leonard Marino Sentenced for Tax Evasion

(STL.News) – A Providence chiropractor who failed to report to the IRS more than $1 million dollars in business revenue he diverted from his business for personal use was sentenced today to 3 years probation, the first year to be served in home confinement, and fined $75,000, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman and Special Agent in Charge of Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Kristina O’Connell.

Dr. Leonard Marino, 51, of Johnston, President of Chiropractic Associates in Providence, whose business relied mostly on money derived from insurance company payments for bodily injury claims submitted by law firms on behalf of many of his patients, devised various schemes to cash many of the law firms’ checks and divert the proceeds for his own personal use.

Marino previously admitted to the court that in 2017 he failed to report $531,408.38 in gross income, which would have resulted in tax due the IRS of approximately $236,945. He admitted that from 2016 through 2108, he failed to report income totaling $1,061,000.

According to court documents, Marino told the government that he spent unreported income at, among other places, Whole Foods and strip clubs, and that he used some of the funds to purchase drugs.

Marino also claimed that he paid approximately $2,000 per week in extortion money to an individual named M.B., a known associate of organized crime, and that he made between 10 and 20 payments per week to “runners” to bring him clients. Neither claim of payments could be corroborated by the government.

Marino pleaded guilty on February 6, 2020, to tax evasion. He was sentenced today by U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith to three years probation, the first year to be served in home confinement; pay a $75,000 fine; and to pay penalties and interest owed to the IRS. Back taxes owed by Marino to the IRS have been paid.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE