Retail Rush Into Options Lifts Volumes to New High in Sept

Average daily options volume on the NSE hit an all-time high of ?150 lakh crore in September, a jump of 13% over August and more than double over September last year, as the Indian market saw a massive shift by the traders from the cash segment to options amid market regulator Sebi ‘s new framework on peak margin requirements.

Market participants said a range-bound market and a shift in the psychology of traders are also some of the reasons behind the new data pattern.

The combined average daily cash market volumes on NSE and BSE have declined 11% year-on-year to ?66,900 crore in September 2022 from ?74,700 crore in September 2021.

Options have become a popular vehicle for retail investors looking to place leveraged bets in hopes of outsized gains. Retail trades are now 35.9% of option premium value traded as against 33.7% in FY22. A number of brokers have introduced low flat fee trade for options on easy-to-use platforms.

As a result, options are emerging as a cost-effective hedging tool and an ideal instrument to speculate, according to brokers.

“A new crop of traders has emerged on the horizon including students, housewives, small businessmen post the pandemic, who have limited capital and the options market allows them to take an exposure with small amounts of capital,” said Dhiraj Relli, CEO, HDFC Securities. “A cut in margin on spread trade or hedge trade accompanied by tightening of margins on cash market trade has also resulted in shifting trading activity from cash market to options market.”



Volumes on futures trading rose marginally higher in the last year. The daily average volumes on future trading grew just 5.5% to ?1.27 lakh crore in September 2022.

