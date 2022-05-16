Resumption of Flights Between Sana’a & Amman

Welcoming the Resumption of Flights Between Sana’a and Amman

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States welcomes today’s flight between Sana’a, Yemen, and Amman, Jordan, the first commercial flight from Sana’a since 2016. We hope it will enable Yemenis to travel to see loved ones, seek medical care, and find respite from the conflict.

The United States appreciates the Republic of Yemen Government and the UN Special Envoy’s efforts to enable this flight and thanks the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their support. We look forward to regular flights to and from Sana’a as called for in the UN-led truce. We urge all parties to adhere to the terms of the truce and make progress on other steps to bring relief to Yemenis – including urgently opening roads to Taiz, the third largest city with hundreds of thousands of Yemenis in need of humanitarian assistance, and other contested areas, where Yemenis have suffered for far too long.

The United States encourages the parties to seize this opportunity to advance broader peace efforts for the sake of the Yemeni people. The United States is committed to supporting Yemeni efforts to shape a brighter future for the country.