Restaurant Review – Ocha Noodles and Ramen

OrderMyFood published a restaurant review for Ocha Noodles and Ramen in Columbia, MO.

COLUMBIA, MO (STL.News) OrderMyFood markets online menus for restaurants across the nation. They recently published a review about Ocha Noodles and Ramen. In addition, they announced that they had deployed a robot for table food delivery, making them the first restaurant in Columbia to offer this type of technology, which is likely going to be a popular item with college kids.

Additionally, Ocha Noodles and Ramen offers online ordering with third-party delivery.

Restaurant address and phone:

1101 Grindstone Pkwy

Columbia, MO 65201

Phone: +1 573-234-4026