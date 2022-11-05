Report: Over 30,000 Nigerians to Learn About Blockchain From Government Agency

Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency recently said it has launched a blockchain training program and over 30,000 people are set to participate. The objective of the training course is to make the participants “early solution providers in the fourth industrial revolution.”

Hastening Adoption of Blockchain

The Nigerian government has said it plans to educate over 30,000 people about blockchain technology. The training, which will be conducted by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is intended to hasten the adoption of the tech and make Nigeria a leading player in the blockchain industry.

According to a report by Radio Nigeria, the announcement was made by the director-general of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, who encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the scholarships which have been made available for this purpose. Inuwa also suggested the purpose of the government’s push to train many Nigerians is to ensure they become “early solution providers in the fourth industrial revolution.”

As stated in the report, NITDA’s training program is set to be delivered to learners from across Nigeria’s 36 states. According to the report, learners that complete the training will get an opportunity to be part of a London incubation program. Others will reportedly get exposed to the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Jega, the co-founder of NITDA’s blockchain partner for the training program, reportedly reiterated his entity’s commitment to producing “quality education and equipping participants with the skills to build real-life blockchain solutions.”

Terence Zimwara

Terence Zimwara is a Zimbabwe award-winning journalist, author and writer. He has written extensively about the economic troubles of some African countries as well as how digital currencies can provide Africans with an escape route.



