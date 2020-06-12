Reno Police Arrest Elton Castine & Shakwuan Mahan For Sex Trafficking

Reno, NV (STL.News) In May of 2020, Reno Police Detectives currently assigned to the Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) initiated an investigation into Elton Castine. Through the investigation, probable cause was developed to arrest Mr. Castine for Sex Trafficking and Living off the Earnings of a Prostitute. With the assistance of detectives from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada Department of Corrections and FBI, Mr. Castine was arrested on June 9, 2020. At the time of his arrest, Mr. Castine was also in possession of a trafficking amount of heroin and booked on drug related charges as well.

Shakwuan Mahan was with Mr. Castine at the time of his arrest and HEAT detectives had probable cause for his arrest as well, related to a separate case. Mr. Mahan was also taken into custody without incident and charged with Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child.

Elton Castine 08-22-90

Charges: Sex Trafficking, Living on the earnings of a prostitute, Pandering, Trafficking a controlled substance, Possession of a controlled substance – heroin, Possession of a con trolled substance for sales. (RPD 20-9141)

Shakwuan Mahan 01-08-94

Charge: Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Child (RPD 19-25227)

HEAT detectives believe there are more victims associated with these individuals. If you, or someone you know has been a victim of Sex Trafficking please call the Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit (775) 325-6470 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411)

