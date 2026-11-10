Record U.S. Oil Production: Why Is Gas Still Expensive?

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 10, 2026 (STL.News) The United States is producing crude oil at historically high levels; President Donald Trump continues to emphasize American energy production, and petroleum shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are recovering from disruptions tied to the conflict in the Middle East.

Yet American motorists continue paying substantially more for gasoline than they did a year ago.

That raises a fundamental economic question: If American oil production is reaching record levels and international petroleum shipments are improving, why are gasoline prices still so high?

Under traditional supply-and-demand economics, increasing a product’s availability should generally put downward pressure on prices, assuming demand and other market conditions remain relatively stable.

However, the petroleum market is far more complicated than comparing the number of barrels produced in the United States with the price at a neighborhood gas station.

The explanation involves international crude oil markets, refinery capacity, transportation expenses, geopolitical uncertainty, petroleum inventories, and the difference between crude oil and finished gasoline.

Recent developments also demonstrate that supply and demand are influencing prices. Crude oil and retail gasoline prices have declined as concerns about further military escalation involving Iran have eased.

Nevertheless, the United States can produce record quantities of crude oil while American consumers still pay relatively high gasoline prices.

Understanding that apparent contradiction requires examining how the international petroleum market operates.

American Oil Production Is Near Record Levels

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s October 6, 2026, Short-Term Energy Outlook, American crude oil production was forecast to average approximately 13.9 million barrels per day during 2026.

That compares with approximately 13.7 million barrels per day in 2025.

The agency also projected that American production could reach 14.3 million barrels per day in 2027.

These figures support the broader observation that American petroleum production is exceptionally strong.

However, an important distinction must be made between actual production measurements and government forecasts.

The 13.9-million-barrel figure represents the EIA’s projected annual average for 2026. It should not be interpreted as a confirmed daily production measurement for November 10.

The EIA’s October outlook also projected that the United States would remain a net exporter of crude oil and petroleum products combined.

That does not mean America has stopped importing crude oil.

Some American refineries are configured to process heavier grades of crude oil, while much of the oil produced domestically is relatively light.

Consequently, American petroleum companies continue to import and export different grades of crude oil and finished petroleum products.

More importantly, American oil producers participate in an international commodity market.

Crude oil produced in Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico, and other states is generally priced according to market conditions influenced by international supply and demand.

When global petroleum supplies become constrained, American producers can receive higher prices for their oil even when domestic production remains strong.

Record American oil production improves domestic supply capabilities, but it does not automatically guarantee lower gasoline prices for American consumers.

What Gasoline Prices Show on November 10

AAA’s November 10, 2026, fuel-price data illustrates the economic challenge facing motorists.

The national average for regular unleaded gasoline was approximately $3.98 per gallon.

Missouri’s statewide average was approximately $3.67 per gallon.

Although both figures reflect recent declines, gasoline remains substantially more expensive than it was a year earlier.

According to AAA, Missouri’s average price for regular gasoline was approximately $2.70 per gallon one year ago.

That represents an increase of approximately 97 cents per gallon.

For a motorist buying 15 gallons of gasoline, the difference amounts to about $14.50 in additional fuel expenses compared with a year earlier.

For families operating multiple vehicles, commuters traveling long distances, and businesses that depend on transportation, those additional expenses can add up quickly.

Missouri’s statewide diesel average was approximately $5.90 per gallon on November 10.

Diesel prices matter because commercial trucks, agricultural equipment, construction machinery, and many other business operations depend on diesel fuel.

When diesel prices increase, transportation and distribution expenses can rise throughout the economy.

Restaurants may face higher food delivery costs, retailers may see higher shipping costs, and manufacturers may pay more to transport raw materials and finished products.

Those additional expenses can eventually affect the prices consumers pay for goods and services.

The current figures also show that recent declines in gasoline prices have not offset the substantial increases from the previous year.

The Strait of Hormuz Remains a Critical Factor

President Trump’s discussion of petroleum shipments through the Strait of Hormuz highlights one of the most important transportation routes in the global energy market.

The strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and international shipping routes.

It serves as a critical passage for petroleum exports from major Middle Eastern producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

Disruptions affecting the strait can influence global crude oil prices even when American production remains strong.

The EIA’s October outlook assumed that oil shipments from the Middle East would remain constrained through the fourth quarter of 2026.

However, the agency also expected regional production and exports to improve through escorted shipping convoys, alternative transportation routes, and ship-to-ship transfers.

That distinction is important.

An increase in petroleum shipments does not necessarily mean international transportation has returned to normal.

If shipments recover from severely disrupted levels, the improvement may still leave the market with less available oil than under normal conditions.

Transportation risks can also increase shipping expenses and insurance premiums.

Those additional costs may influence the delivered price of crude oil even when substantial quantities continue moving through the region.

Therefore, the relevant economic question is not simply whether more oil is passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

It is whether worldwide petroleum production, transportation, and inventories are sufficient to satisfy demand at lower prices.

Oil Prices Are Responding to Changing Conditions

Recent crude oil trading suggests market expectations are changing.

Reuters reported on November 9 that Brent crude oil futures settled at $92.57 per barrel, declining $5.75, or 5.85%, during the session.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $86.85 per barrel, declining $3.98, or 4.38%.

Both benchmarks continued falling in trading after settlement.

The decline followed comments from President Trump indicating that renewed American military strikes against Iran were unlikely while diplomatic discussions continued progressing.

However, Reuters also reported continuing shipping incidents in or near the Strait of Hormuz, demonstrating that regional security risks had not disappeared.

The decline in crude oil prices therefore reflected changing expectations about future supply disruptions rather than confirmation that the conflict had ended.

Reuters also reported that Brent crude fell about 16% during the previous week.

The sharp decline illustrates how quickly international petroleum prices can respond when traders reassess geopolitical risks and supply conditions.

Additional market information pointed toward improving petroleum availability.

Reuters cited analysts estimating a global oil surplus of approximately 1.4 million barrels per day in October.

That estimate matters because it suggests global supply conditions may be improving even as some transportation disruptions continue.

However, an estimated global surplus does not mean every refinery or regional fuel market has adequate inventories.

Crude oil availability and finished gasoline and diesel availability remain separate considerations.

Why Supply and Demand Still Matter

The fundamental economic principle of supply and demand remains valid.

When supply increases relative to demand, prices generally face downward pressure.

When demand exceeds available supply, prices generally face upward pressure.

However, applying that principle to petroleum requires examining the global market, not American production alone.

Consider a hypothetical example.

Suppose American producers increase daily crude oil production by 200,000 barrels while disruptions elsewhere remove one million barrels per day from international supply.

Despite the increase in American production, worldwide available supply would decline by a net 800,000 barrels per day, assuming all other conditions remained unchanged.

Under those circumstances, crude oil prices could rise rather than fall.

The opposite can occur when international production recovers, transportation disruptions ease, or petroleum demand weakens.

Recent crude oil price declines suggest that the market is beginning to respond to improving supply expectations.

However, another important factor is petroleum inventories.

Inventories buffer temporary supply disruptions.

When inventories are plentiful, refiners and other buyers can draw on stored petroleum rather than competing aggressively for immediate deliveries.

When inventories are unusually low, relatively small disruptions can cause larger price movements.

The EIA’s October outlook identified continuing global inventory withdrawals as one factor supporting elevated petroleum prices.

The agency also warned that supply disruptions could continue influencing markets despite improvements in regional production.

This explains why production records alone cannot establish whether petroleum is abundant or scarce.

The relevant question is how much usable petroleum is available relative to worldwide demand.

Crude Oil Is Not the Same as Gasoline

One of the most overlooked aspects of the gasoline price debate is the difference between crude oil and finished petroleum products.

Crude oil cannot simply be pumped from the ground and sold directly to motorists.

It must be transported to a refinery and processed into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other products.

Refineries have equipment limitations, maintenance requirements, operating expenses, and different capabilities for processing particular grades of crude oil.

Consequently, increased crude oil production does not automatically produce an equivalent increase in gasoline supply.

The EIA’s October outlook specifically identified higher refining spreads as a contributor to rising gasoline and diesel prices during September.

A refining spread, commonly called a crack spread, measures the difference between the market value of refined petroleum products and the cost of the crude oil used to produce them.

It is an important indicator of refining economics, although it does not represent a refinery’s final profit after operating expenses.

When gasoline or diesel supplies become constrained, wholesale prices for those products can remain elevated even if crude oil prices decline.

The EIA reported that retail gasoline averaged $4.35 per gallon nationally during September 2026.

Diesel averaged $6.29 per gallon that month.

The agency attributed those elevated prices to higher crude oil costs and rising refining spreads.

It also projected that refining spreads would remain relatively high compared with historical averages while petroleum product inventories recovered.

This helps explain why consumers may not immediately benefit from record crude oil production.

Americans purchase finished gasoline, not crude oil.

The price displayed at the pump reflects crude oil costs, refining, transportation, distribution, marketing, and taxes.

Even when crude oil becomes less expensive, constraints elsewhere in the supply chain can limit how quickly gasoline prices decline.

Are Oil Companies Making Excessive Profits?

Elevated gasoline prices frequently raise questions about petroleum company profits.

Those questions deserve examination, but the industry includes several different types of businesses.

Crude oil producers may benefit from higher petroleum prices.

Refineries may experience different financial results depending on the prices they pay for crude oil and receive for finished products.

Gasoline distributors and retailers face separate operating expenses and competitive conditions.

Consequently, higher gasoline prices do not necessarily mean every company involved in producing and selling fuel is earning unusually high profits.

Similarly, an increase in refining spreads does not automatically establish excessive net profits.

A meaningful financial investigation would require reviewing corporate earnings reports, refinery operating expenses, historical margins, and changes in petroleum inventories.

There is also an important distinction between a company benefiting from higher market prices and a company deliberately restricting supply to manipulate prices.

The available production and gasoline price figures do not, on their own, establish market manipulation.

However, they also do not eliminate the need to examine whether unusually high margins in particular segments of the petroleum industry are contributing to consumer costs.

Those questions require financial evidence, not assumptions based exclusively on retail gasoline prices.

Why Gasoline Prices Don’t Fall Immediately

Consumers often see gasoline prices rise quickly when crude oil becomes more expensive, while declines sometimes appear more gradual.

Several factors can contribute to that pattern.

Gasoline retailers purchase fuel through wholesale distribution networks.

The fuel already stored at a station may have been purchased at a different price from the latest wholesale quotation.

Retailers also consider replacement costs, operating expenses, transportation charges, and local competition.

As a result, gasoline prices do not necessarily move in perfect proportion to crude oil prices.

A $10-per-barrel decline in crude oil represents approximately 24 cents per gallon of crude, based on 42 gallons per barrel.

However, that calculation does not mean retail gasoline prices must decline by exactly 24 cents.

Refining yields, wholesale spreads, distribution expenses, and taxes influence the final retail price.

Nevertheless, sustained declines in crude oil prices generally create conditions that can reduce gasoline prices over time.

The recent decline in national and Missouri gasoline averages suggests that consumers are beginning to benefit from improving market conditions.

Why High Fuel Prices Matter to St. Louis

For the St. Louis metropolitan area, petroleum prices affect considerably more than household transportation expenses.

Restaurants depend on food distributors, many of which operate diesel-powered trucks.

Construction companies, landscaping businesses, delivery services, contractors, and manufacturers also face transportation costs.

When fuel expenses rise, businesses must decide whether to absorb those costs or pass some along to customers.

Smaller companies may have less flexibility than larger businesses when dealing with unexpected operating expenses.

For restaurants already managing food costs, wages, rent, insurance, and other overhead, higher distribution expenses can create additional financial pressure.

Diesel prices matter because commercial transportation is essential to moving goods throughout the regional economy.

Missouri’s statewide diesel average of about $5.90 per gallon illustrates the ongoing expense for businesses that depend on diesel-powered equipment and vehicles.

A commercial truck purchasing 100 gallons of diesel at that average would incur approximately $590 in fuel expenses.

For companies operating multiple vehicles, fuel costs can become a substantial part of their operating budgets.

Although Missouri gasoline prices remain below the national average, that regional advantage does not offset the economic impact of higher prices than in previous years.

What Would Bring Gasoline Prices Down Further?

Several developments could further reduce gasoline prices.

A sustained recovery in petroleum shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could improve global supply availability and reduce transportation risks.

Additional worldwide crude oil production could increase supply relative to demand.

Rebuilding crude oil and refined-product inventories could reduce the market’s vulnerability to temporary disruptions.

Improved refinery operations could increase the availability of finished gasoline and diesel.

Reduced geopolitical uncertainty could also lower the risk premiums associated with potential transportation interruptions.

However, these conditions must be evaluated together.

More crude oil does not necessarily produce lower gasoline prices if refining capacity remains constrained.

Similarly, improved refinery operations may not fully offset a major disruption in international crude oil production.

The relationship between crude oil prices and gasoline prices therefore depends on the performance of the entire petroleum supply chain.

The Latest Market Developments Provide an Important Clue

The recent decline in crude oil prices is particularly significant because it demonstrates that petroleum markets are responding to changing supply expectations.

Reuters’ November 9 reporting identified several factors contributing to the decline, including reduced expectations of renewed American military strikes against Iran, stronger oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and indications of improving international supply.

These developments provide evidence that supply-and-demand pressures remain central to petroleum pricing.

However, the market is responding to global conditions rather than American production alone.

Even with strong domestic output, international disruptions can increase prices.

When those disruptions ease, and worldwide supply improves, prices can decline.

That process appears to be underway, although the pace and durability of further declines remain uncertain.

For American motorists, the most meaningful evidence of improving conditions will be sustained reductions in crude oil prices, recovering gasoline inventories, and lower wholesale fuel costs.

The Bottom Line: Why Gasoline Remains Expensive

President Trump’s emphasis on American oil production reflects the country’s substantial domestic energy capabilities.

His focus on petroleum transportation through the Strait of Hormuz also highlights an important component of international supply.

However, neither record domestic production nor improving petroleum shipments guarantees that gasoline prices will immediately return to earlier levels.

The United States participates in a global petroleum market, and American consumers remain exposed to international supply disruptions.

Finished gasoline prices also depend on refining capacity, inventories, transportation costs, taxes, and market competition.

The fundamental economic principle remains straightforward: when the supply of usable petroleum increases relative to demand, prices generally face downward pressure.

The challenge is determining whether supply is increasing across the global market and whether refineries can convert enough crude oil into the fuels consumers need.

Recent declines in crude oil and gasoline prices suggest that some market pressures are easing.

But the ongoing gap between current gasoline prices and those from a year ago shows conditions have not fully returned to earlier levels.

For St. Louis motorists, families, and businesses, the most important indicators to monitor are global crude oil prices, gasoline inventories, refining margins, and international transportation conditions.

The central issue is not simply whether America is producing record amounts of oil. It is whether the worldwide petroleum system is supplying enough crude oil and finished gasoline to satisfy demand at lower prices.

Until those conditions improve sufficiently, record American oil production and relatively expensive gasoline can continue to coexist.

And that explains why the answer to America’s gasoline price question cannot be found in domestic production figures alone.

Sources and References

U.S. Energy Information Administration — Short-Term Energy Outlook, October 6, 2026. U.S. crude oil production forecasts, Brent crude oil price forecasts, global petroleum supply assumptions, and international transportation conditions.

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/ U.S. Energy Information Administration — U.S. Petroleum Products Outlook. Gasoline and diesel prices, refining spreads, petroleum product inventories, and market forecasts.

https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/report/us_oil.php AAA — Daily Fuel Prices, November 10, 2026. National and Missouri gasoline averages, statewide diesel prices, and historical comparisons.

https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=MO AAA Missouri — Missouri Drivers Catch a Break as Oil Prices Retreat, November 5, 2026. Recent gasoline price declines and Missouri fuel-market conditions.

https://acmonews.ace.aaa.com/news/missouri-drivers-catch-a-break-as-oil-prices-retreat Reuters — Oil Down More Than $7 a Barrel as Trump Signals Restraint on Iran, November 9, 2026. Brent and WTI settlements, international petroleum supply developments, Strait of Hormuz shipping conditions, and U.S.-Iran diplomatic developments.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-falls-open-trump-says-fresh-iran-attacks-unlikely-2026-11-08/

Editorial classification: Analysis | Business News

Editorial methodology: Government forecasts are identified as projections, not confirmed production results. Retail fuel prices are dated November 10, 2026, and may change daily. The analysis distinguishes reported developments from economic interpretation and does not attribute unverified direct quotations to President Trump.