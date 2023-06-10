Rebecca C. Lutzko – interim United States Attorney – Ohio

Rebecca C. Lutzko Sworn in as interim United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH (STL.News) Rebecca C. Lutzko was sworn in Friday as the interim United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio by United States District Judge Patricia Anne Gaughan at the federal courthouse in Cleveland.

“As a career federal prosecutor, I am honored to be selected to lead our dedicated team as we continue working toward making the Northern District a safer and better place to live and carrying out the mission of the Department of Justice,” said interim United States Attorney Lutzko. “I want to thank President Biden for my nomination, Senators Brown and Vance for their support, and the District Judges of our court for their vote of confidence in me as the confirmation process proceeds through the Senate.”

Lutzko was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden on June 7, 2023, and was installed by the United States District Judges in the Northern District of Ohio pending her Senate confirmation. As the interim United States Attorney, Lutzko will supervise the prosecution of federal crimes in the district, including crimes related to public corruption, civil rights violations, white collar crime, child exploitation, terrorism, firearms offenses, narcotics offenses, and more. The office also defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States. The office covers Ohio’s northern 40 counties, including Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, and Youngstown, and has approximately 166 employees.

Lutzko has served the district as an Assistant United States Attorney since 2005. In this capacity, she has held several leadership and line assistant positions in the office, serving as Chief of the Appeals Unit since 2017 and previously serving as Deputy Chief of the Major Fraud and Corruption Unit from 2010 to 2011.

Before becoming an Assistant United States Attorney, Lutzko was an associate at BakerHostetler in Cleveland from 1998 to 2005. She also served as a law clerk for Judge Alice M. Batchelder of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit from 1997 to 1998.

Lutzko received her J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center in 1997 and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston University in 1993.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice