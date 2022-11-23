Realty check! Rustomjee's Keystone headed for a flat D-Street debut?

Keystone Realtors, the final debutant for the week amid the ongoing listing spree, is headed for a mild listing, according to grey market signals.

The shares of the company are trading at a marginal premium of Rs 4 apiece over the issue price of Rs 541. With such a negligible premium, another soft landing is on the cards for Dalal Street.

Analysts tracking the grey market said that despite a strong brand name, the issue was not priced attractively, which failed to woo the investors like other recent issues.

Abhay Doshi, co-founder, UnlistedArena, said valuations did not leave much room for the upside on the table, and that can be seen in the muted subscription of the company. “We can see a flat listing on the cards,” he added.

Keystone Realtors is a Rustomjee Group company and is one of the prominent real estate developers. It is primarily engaged in the business of real estate construction, development, and other related activities.

Incorporated in 1995, the company had 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects, and 21 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, , said it is expected to have a mute to the positive listing. Owing to high valuations, low subscription numbers, and the nature of the issue being OFS.

Manoj Dalmia, Founder and Director of Proficient Equities, said that one should not expect major listing gains but may accumulate or hold the position for the long term as it is one of the renowned brands in the real estate sector.

The real estate firm raised Rs 635 crore via its initial public offering (IPO), which was open for subscription between November 14-16. The company sold shares in the range of Rs 514-541 apiece and received a muted response.

The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and Who are high net worth individuals (HNIs) was subscribed 3.84 times and 3.03 times, respectively. The retail portion was booked by 53%, taking the overall subscription to 2.01 times.

Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, Share India, said that Keystone Realtors’ IPO was richly priced, and the issue may debut at a mild premium around its issue price.

“The company has a good financial track record and has generated stable profits in the past 3 years with a diverse category of projects in hand. Investors may hold their positions from a long-term perspective,” he added.

