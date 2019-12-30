Realtor Beth Baker Owens Discusses How Gratitude Can Help One Succeed in Life and Business

DENVER (STL.News) – Gratitude is a powerful tool for building a good life. It starts by saying “Aw, thanks,” then by building goodwill, and can develop into a powerful tool for resilience. “Gratitude helps us weather life’s ups and downs, in business, family, and more,” said Baker Owens. “It can help you build a legacy of resilience for your life. If you find the holidays gloomy, employ gratitude to fight off the blues. Developing gratitude will bring more light into your holidays and shift you into a better perspective for the new year.”

Owens uses AWS to help her clients: Actions, Writing and Shifting. Look around and notice when a spontaneous sense of gratitude happens as someone flashes you a smile, when one kid fist bumps another, or when someone delights in giving an unexpected gift. “You can smile at someone at work or send a quick ‘thinking of you’ text to someone,” noted Baker Owens. “At work and home, how do you show gratitude to people around you? The holidays are a traditional time to act with gratitude in giving verbal greetings, cards, and gifts.”

For the rest of the year, find ways to act with gratitude using the law of reciprocity. The law of reciprocity says when you give first, then good things will return to you. “It’s not a quid pro quo (give what you get),” added Baker Owens. “It’s more about exercising your giving and receiving capabilities. What can you offer to others that is valuable to them and yet does not overburden you? How can you be generous with your gratitude?”

Generous gratitude can start as a simple acknowledgement of the other person’s help or good qualities. Acknowledge another person. As Douglas Wood stated, “The heart that gives thanks is a happy one, for we cannot feel thankful and unhappy at the same time.” Seeing others and being seen and understood by others is a positive interchange that builds relationships.

“Gratitude is good for business,” stressed Baker Owens, “because gratitude strengthens relationships. Most of us choose businesses where we like the people. Today, we also choose a product or business because of what values they represent. What do you and your company represent? When you tie your passions in life to your work, people may choose your product or service because of that shared passion.”

Baker Owens suggests clarifying and sharing your personal passion with others through your marketing and outreach. Others will share goodwill with you for your shared passions. In interactions with others, goodwill creates gratitude that makes us happy.

Another way to develop gratitude is through writing. By focusing more on gratitude, you increase your awareness of life’s gifts. Says Baker Owens, “In my daily practice of stating something specific that I’m grateful for, I’ve become aware of the gifts I’d overlooked. I started to see my life in a more positive and realistic light. The focus shifted from what I didn’t like, to what I loved.”

A daily gratitude journal is less public than your work actions and equally powerful for developing your gratitude. Simply write down 3-5 specific things that you are grateful for daily. This written record gives you something tangible to review when the blues arrive and you need to see what is good in your life. Writing causes you to acknowledge external sources of blessings. It shows that you are not the only reason for your gifts.

Shift happens as you act and write. Your experience expands and your perspective of what you have to be grateful for expands. This perspective shift is powerful. The ability to shift perspective is used in reframing — changing the emotional meaning of something as you shift perspective about that thing in your mind. Shifting your perspective requires mental and empathetic flexibility. Oprah spoke about the ability to reframe when she said, “True forgiveness is when you can say ‘Thank you for that experience.’” Reframing is a powerful tool for healing and resilience. Ralph Waldo Emerson explained this effect, “…because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”

Start with simple actions of saying “Thank you” to others with generous gratitude and using the Law of Reciprocity in your daily work. Write your daily gratitudes to expand your awareness of your life’s gifts. Apply the growing awareness from your actions and writing to shift your perspective to reframe any situation to make it more empowering for you. Concluded Baker Owens, “When employing gratitude we create a legacy of a good life well lived. Now that’s something to be grateful for, isn’t it?”

