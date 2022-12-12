Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Meeting with Vietnamese Prosecutor General Le Minh Tri

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met yesterday in Washington with Prosecutor General Le Minh Tri of the Supreme People’s Procuracy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

In the meeting, Attorney General Garland and Criminal Division Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. welcomed Prosecutor General Le on his first official visit to the United States, and thanked Prosecutor General Le for Vietnam’s assistance in law enforcement matters.

Attorney General Garland and Assistant Attorney General Polite discussed with Prosecutor General Le the importance of both countries’ efforts to combat transnational organized crime, cyber and cyber-enabled crimes, public corruption, and human trafficking. The leaders also committed to further strengthening the bilateral law enforcement partnership, including on mutual legal assistance.

Topic(s): Public CorruptionHuman TraffickingCybercrime

Updated December 13, 2022