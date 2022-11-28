Readout of U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Meeting with Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Ye?ilgöz-Zegerius

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland met yesterday in Washington, D.C. with Dutch Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Ye?ilgöz-Zegerius.

In the meeting, Attorney General Garland and Minister Ye?ilgöz-Zegerius renewed their commitment to the close law enforcement partnership between the United States and the Netherlands. This partnership includes cooperation aimed at combating cybercrime, organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, and terrorism, among other law enforcement matters. Both leaders agreed that the cross-border nature of criminal organizations requires enhanced cross-border cooperation.

“Our international partnerships are force-multipliers in the Justice Department’s work to keep our country safe, defend democracy, and uphold the rule of law,” said Attorney General Garland. “We are grateful for the assistance and collaboration of our Dutch law enforcement partners, and we will continue to strengthen our shared efforts to disrupt and combat the most urgent threats facing both of our nations.”

Attorney General Garland thanked Minister Ye?ilgöz-Zegerius for the Netherlands’ assistance to the United States’ efforts, through Task Force KleptoCapture, to hold accountable Russian oligarchs and others who seek to evade U.S. sanctions. They also discussed their joint commitment to uphold the rule of law and seek justice for victims of Russia’s continued aggression in Ukraine.