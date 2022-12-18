Readout of Reproductive Rights Task Force Meeting

On Friday, Dec. 16, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta convened the full Reproductive Rights Task Force (RRTF). The meeting focused on the work of the RRTF since its creation in July following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and eliminating the constitutional right to abortion recognized in those cases.

The RRTF provided updates on the Civil Division’s work in both affirmative and defensive litigation to ensure access to reproductive services that are protected under federal law; the Office of Legal Counsel’s work with other federal agencies to support their work on issues relating to reproductive rights and access to reproductive health care; and outreach by the department to reproductive health care providers, including groups representing both clinics providing abortions and pregnancy resource centers, to ensure they know their protections under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and how to report threats, attacks, or other forms of interference that may violate federal law. The RRTF also discussed challenges ahead and expected work in the new year.

Associate Attorney General Gupta, who chairs the RRTF, thanked the members for their hard work over the prior five months and for their continued work in the year to come. The RRTF is made up of representatives from the department’s Civil Division, Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney community, Office of the Solicitor General, Office for Access to Justice, Office of Legal Counsel, Office of Legal Policy, Office of Legislative Affairs, Office of the Associate Attorney General, Office of the Deputy Attorney General and Office of the Attorney General and is supported by dedicated staff.