Readout of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s Trip to Florida and Georgia

Late last week, Deputy Attorney General (Deputy AG) Lisa Monaco was in Florida and Georgia to showcase how the Department of Justice is using intelligence and technology-driven methods to reduce violent crime, protect our communities, and prepare the next generation of law enforcement leaders.

In Jacksonville, Florida, the Deputy AG visited the ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC). She was accompanied by Director Steve Dettelbach of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for a roundtable discussion with state, local, and federal law enforcement leaders whose agencies contribute to and benefit from the CGIC’s real-time intelligence. The Jacksonville CGIC is a nationwide leader in using crime gun intelligence to identify the most violent criminals and take shooters off the streets.

While in Jacksonville, Deputy AG Monaco also visited the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, where she met with U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg and his leadership team, held an “all-hands” meeting with all district personnel, and was briefed on the district’s ongoing casework and community outreach.

The Deputy AG spent Friday at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Glynco, Georgia, visiting with new trainees for the ATF and U.S. Marshals Service (USMS). She delivered remarks to the ATF’s 238th graduating class and reiterated that “now, more than ever, the ATF represents modern policing at its best” through its innovative use of technology — such as the ATF’s newly created Emerging Threats Unit (ETU) to target new technologies that threaten public safety — and through the investments it has made in crime gun intelligence with its National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

Before they swore their oath of office, the Deputy AG told the new Special Agents that:

“Your job is now the core mission of the Department of Justice: to keep our country safe, uphold the rule of law, and protect civil rights. The professionals of ATF come from diverse backgrounds, but you have one thing in common — you are dedicated to protecting the public.”

Deputy AG Monaco also spent time with the graduates and their families and observed demonstrations of the arson and explosives investigative techniques that ATF Special Agents learn during their specialized training.

The Deputy AG met with Deputy U.S. Marshal candidates and observed various tactical exercises, including on the use of force and firearms techniques. She saw firsthand how Deputy U.S. Marshals train to protect the judiciary and apprehend the most dangerous fugitives, all while upholding the rule of law nationwide.

Finally, the Deputy AG met with leadership from the Department of Homeland Security, which manages FLETC, to thank them for their continued commitment to excellence in law enforcement.