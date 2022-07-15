Mount Airy Man, Raydell Scott Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Drugs, Obstruction of Justice and Firearms Offenses

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that RAYDELL SCOTT, age 45, of Mount Airy, Louisiana, pled guilty on June 14, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Specifically, on July 13, 2022, SCOTT pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a quantity of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl and a quantity of methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846, one count of obstruction of justice in violation of 18 U.S.C. 1512(c)(1), and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1).

According to court documents, SCOTT conspired with others to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Louisiana. On April 12, 2019, SCOTT attempted to destroy a quantity of heroin, although the heroin was later seized by law enforcement. Additionally, on May 30, 2019, SCOTT possessed a Ruger P89 9 mm caliber firearm.

On the drug count, SCOTT faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years imprisonment up to 40 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000,000, at least 4 years of supervised release and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee. On the obstruction of justice count, SCOTT faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee. Finally, on the felon in possession count, SCOTT faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders works together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”). OCDETF is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan L. Shih is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today