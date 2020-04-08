Rapid City Man Dwight Black Spotted Horse Sentenced for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on April 6, 2020, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Dwight Black Spotted Horse, age 35, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Black Spotted Horse was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 10, 2019. He pled guilty on January 28, 2020.

Black Spotted Horse was convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in October 2006. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender for his natural lifetime. Between June 16, 2019, and September 10, 2019, Black Spotted Horse failed to properly register and update his registration.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

Black Spotted Horse was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

