Randolph Man Anthony Pena-Diaz, Sentenced for Dealing Fentanyl

(STL.News) – A Randolph man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for distributing fentanyl.

Anthony Pena-Diaz, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to five years in prison and four years of supervised release. In February 2020, Pena-Diaz pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and three counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Between May 2, 2018, and Nov. 11, 2018, an undercover federal agent purchased fentanyl from Pena-Diaz and others on multiple occasions in Randolph, Canton and Foxboro. The investigation revealed that Pena-Diaz was a member of the No Fear Ones street gang in Randolph.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Randolph Police Chief William Pace; Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara; and Foxboro Police Chief Michael A. Grace made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Soivilien of Lelling’s Organized Crime and Gang Unit prosecuted the case.

