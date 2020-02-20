Rancho San Lucas Debuts New Greg Norman Signature Course in Los Cabos

LOS CABOS, Mexico (STL.News) – Rancho San Lucas, an 834-acre resort and residential community fronting a 1.2-mile stretch of beach on the Pacific Ocean 15 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas, today celebrates the official grand opening of the Greg Norman Signature golf course and Rancho San Lucas Golf Club. The course is the showpiece of the resort and further positions Los Cabos as one of the top golf destinations in the world.

Inspired by the native terrain and featuring splendid panoramic views, the Greg Norman Signature course at Rancho San Lucas is a versatile 7,210-yard, par-72 course laid out within earshot of the thundering surf of the Pacific Ocean. Spanning three different ecosystems, the links-style course meanders through a thick cactus forest creased by winding arroyos before descending to enormous windswept dunes.

Featuring a dramatic 300-foot elevation change, the well-strategized course has five holes on the beach, notably the par-3 third, which parallels the sea and will give players fine views of breaching whales during the winter months. There’s also a signature island green at the testing par-3 17th hole.

“Rancho San Lucas is the most spectacular piece of oceanfront property I’ve seen in a long time, so to have the opportunity to build a course on this site was truly once-in-a-lifetime,” said Norman. “My goal was to keep it as natural as possible, using my ‘least-disturbance’ approach, while showcasing the property’s three unique ecosystems: the ocean, the sand dunes and the arroyos. We wanted to build a sustainable course that is playable from all perspectives, including the forward tees. My design company is committed to making a global impact by creating courses that withstand the test of time, and I truly believe this golf course is one of the best we’ve ever built.”

Grassed from tee-to-green in Paspalum, a drought-tolerant, disease-resistant varietal, the course features a unique revetted bunkering design unlike anything else in the region. Specifically tailored to Cabo’s terrain and locale, Norman and his design team integrated indigenous landscapes and grass varietals that use the least amount of water and in doing so, succeeded in creating a sustainable golf experience that flows naturally with the dune and desert landscape. The club has applied for enrollment in Audubon International’s Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses.

Solmar Group Founder and Developer Francisco Bulnes relates a story about how the course was built. “In the beginning, Greg told me, ‘It’s such an amazing piece of property, we’re only going to clear the fairway corridors 10 meters at a time.’ Most designers mass clear a site and then attempt to re-vegetate it later. Not Greg. He was very careful to remove specimen trees and plants and shelter them in a nursery. He wanted to work at a very slow rate, so he could evaluate the site’s contours and build the course in an environmentally responsible way. This took several months, but that’s what his ‘least-disturbance’ design philosophy is all about: keep earthmoving to a minimum, and step as lightly as possible on nature’s toes. We’re excited to share this world-class golf course with our guests and owners.”

With two on-course comfort stations, each providing Mexican specialties and ice-cold refreshments, players can enjoy an all-inclusive experience during the round. A handsome ranchero-style clubhouse overlooks the fairways and sea. The practice facility features a spacious driving range, an 18-hole putting course, and dedicated chipping, pitching and sand play areas.

Rancho San Lucas is a private club with exclusive access available to homeowners and guests of Solmar Hotels & Resorts, including the new on-site luxury hotel, Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas. The low-density community is elevating the standard of coastal living in Los Cabos with The Villas at Rancho San Lucas and the Norman Estates, a pair of residential communities. Real estate pricing ranges from $650,000 to $7 million. For more information, visit: www.ranchosanlucas.com.

About Rancho San Lucas

Rancho San Lucas is an 834-acre resort community set in rolling desert foothills that slope to 1.2 miles of pristine beachfront on the Pacific Ocean. Located 15 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas, a deep-sea fishing, golf and nightlife capital, this exclusive, gated enclave occupies a privileged location that offers a level of serenity rarely found in Cabo. The low-density community is elevating the standard of coastal living in Los Cabos with The Villas at Rancho San Lucas and the Norman Estates, a pair of residential communities. The masterplan is also home to two resorts—Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas and The Residences at Rancho San Lucas. Standout amenities include an adults-only infinity pool, kids pool with a mini waterpark, salt-water lagoon, seaside spa and private beach cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness center with Life Fitness equipment, a full-service beauty salon, a health clinic and concierge services. Hotel guests and residents enjoy 15 miles of jogging and mountain bike trails. Coming soon is a tennis facility, sports complex, a Mexican Village offering shopping and entertainment, a variety of world-class dining venues, an amphitheater and more.

About Greg Norman Golf Course Design

Since its inception in 1987, Greg Norman Golf Course Design has been one of Norman’s true passions in both business and life. His experience playing many of the world’s great golf courses over a 25-year career served as a catalyst to develop this interest and turn it into a thriving company. Today, GNGCD courses span the globe, covering six continents and 34 countries.

GNGCD’s design philosophy is grounded in a “least-disturbance approach” that blends golf courses with their surrounding environment to enhance the properties’ natural features. The company is highly-regarded as an industry leader in promoting sustainability and the compatibility of golf courses with the environment, with many projects having been certified as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary for environmental stewardship. For more information: www.gngcd.com