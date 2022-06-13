Ramar A. Brown Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

Middleton Man, Ramar A. Brown Sentenced to 40 Months for Illegal Gun Possession

(STL.News) Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Ramar A. Brown, 26, Middleton, Wisconsin was sentenced on Friday, June 10 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 40 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. This prison term will be followed by 36 months of supervised release. Brown pleaded guilty to this charge on March 7, 2022.

On October 12, 2021, Fitchburg Police Department (FPD) officers planned to arrest Ramar Brown who was the subject of unrelated state investigations and was observed operating a stolen vehicle. When officers approached and identified themselves to Brown, he fled. He was eventually apprehended by FPD officers. During his flight, Brown threw a bag to the ground. Officers searched the bag and found a Glock 9mm handgun loaded with a 28-round extended magazine. Brown’s DNA was later found on the Glock handgun.

Brown was prohibited from legally possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions. At the time of this incident, he was on state extended supervision for a prior armed robbery conviction. His state supervision was revoked in January 2022, and he is currently serving a state prison sentence of just over 2 ½ years on that case. Judge Conley ordered this federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of Brown’s state prison sentence.

At sentencing, Judge Conley noted that the handgun being loaded with an extended magazine was an aggravating factor, as was the fact that Brown was on state supervision for armed robbery when he committed this offense.

The charge against Brown was the result of an investigation conducted by the Fitchburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach involves collaboration by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and communities to prevent and deter gun violence.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today