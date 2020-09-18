Raleigh, N.C; Former Marine and Current Illinois State Trooper Rafael Montalvo Charged in Conspiracy to Steal, Sell, and Ship Government Property | USAO-EDNC

(STL.News) – A Yorkville, IL man was arrested on charges of conspiracy, theft of government property, and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

According to court documents, Rafael Montalvo, 31, is a former Individual Material Readiness List (IMRL) Manager aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC, and a current Illinois State Trooper and member of the Illinois National Guard. He conspired with others in and outside the State of North Carolina to steal government-owned avionics and electronic testing equipment from multiple Marine Aviation Squadrons, and ship the stolen goods interstate to buyers located in other states. The conspiracy, alleged to have occurred between March 2018 and the present, is described as having used IMRL managers with access to the avionics equipment to steal from the military installations, and then either ship directly to Montalvo or to persons whom Montalvo directed. Montalvo received payment from the buyer, and paid those who reportedly stole the equipment for him.

Montalvo is charged with violations of 18 U.S.C. § 641, theft of government property, 18 U.S.C. § 2314, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and 18 U.S.C. § 371, conspiracy to undertake those crimes. He faces a maximum penalty of 300 months in prison if convicted.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, with assistance from the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, is investigating the case.

A copy of this press release is located on our website.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

