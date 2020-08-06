Raleigh Man Khalil Jordan Receives 22 Years for Drug Distribution and Threatening a Federal Officer

(STL.News) – A Raleigh man was sentenced today to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and threatening a federal officer.

According to court documents, Khalil Jordan, 24, was observed engaging in hand-to-hand drug sales within 1,000 feet of Carver Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Officers attempted to search Jordan’s person but he was uncooperative. Jordan told officers that he would kick them and make a scene so that the neighbors could attack the officers. While being led to the patrol vehicle, Jordan tried to break free. As a result, three Raleigh Police Department (RPD) officers were needed to place Jordan in the patrol vehicle and two officers rode in the back of the vehicle with him to prevent further resistive conduct. A strip search at the police station revealed Jordan had 3.6 grams of cocaine base in individually wrapped packages concealed between his buttocks.

At the police station, RPD officers, including a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), were completing Jordan’s arrest paperwork when Jordan, unprovoked, stated to an RPD officer and ATF Task Force Officer, “If I ever see you again I will shoot you in the face.” Jordan then stated that he was a great shot and would shoot every officer in the room. Jordan further stated that the “next cop who jumps out on me better have their little pistol ready because I am going to kill them.” Jordan spat on an officer while being placed into a holding cell. Jordan told the officer taking his fingerprints that he would “smoke” her, meaning kill her, if he saw her on the streets.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Raleigh Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Crosby prosecuted the case.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE