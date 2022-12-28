Rail bosses ‘nearly there’ with reaching pay deal with unions

RAIL bosses are said to be “nearly there” with reaching a pay deal with unions.
Sources claim RMT boss Mick Lynch has softened his stance.
1More strikes are due next week but the source said a deal soon is not impossibleCredit: Reuters
One said: “Mick has been the most deal-minded he’s been. He needs a way out of the dispute.
“Rather than things just being dismissed, he’s been putting forward practical solutions.
There’s been talk of using language creatively to get a deal. We’re nearly there.”
More strikes are due next week but the source said a deal by February is not impossible.
Downing Street has said a fair agreement should not involve double-digit pay rises as that would “embed” inflation.
The PM’s spokesman reiterated that they wanted employers and unions to reach a reasonable compromise.
The Department for Transport urged both sides to return to the table adding: “After two years of virtual Christmases, the public deserve better.”
A 24-hour strike on West Midlands Trains ended this morning.
A walkout by TSSA members could disrupt Great Western Railway until midday.
Driving examiners launched a five-day strike with instructors walking out at 71 test centres.