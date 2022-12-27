Radiant Cash Management IPO subscribed 23% so far on Day 3; issue closes today

The IPO of Radiant Cash Management Services continued to receive a tepid response from investors on the third and last day of the bidding process on Tuesday.

As of 1.45 pm, the IPO received bids for 23% or 61,85,250 shares as against 2,74,29,925 shares on offer. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed the most so far at 39% while the portion reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS) garnered 15% bids. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 17% at the same time.

The IPO started slowly and received 0.04 times or 4% bids on day 1. At the end of day 2, the issue was subscribed 11%.

The issue makes up 30.87% of the company’s post-issue equity share capital. After the IPO, the promoter will still own a 53.20% controlling interest in the company.

The IPO consists of fresh issue of Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 327.9 crore by the founders and other investors. The company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 94-99 apiece and in lot sizes of 150 equity shares and its multiples thereof.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized towards funding working capital and capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of specially fabricated armoured vans, other than general corporate purposes.

IPO Specifics

The quota for retail investors in Radiant Cash Management Services IPO is fixed at 35% of the net offer. The qualified institutional buyers quota is fixed at 50% while for Non-institutional bidders, the quota is reserved at 15%. Allotment of shares will begin on 30th December and it will make a debut on BSE and NSE on January 4.

“In view of the leading integrated cash logistics player, strong financial track record with healthy double-digit operating margins and double-digit return ratio, strong presence across India, multiple key marquee clients, focus on continuous technology improvement and attractive valuation, we recommend ‘subscribe’ to the issue,” Reliance Securities said in a note.

Ahead of its IPO, Radiant Cash Management raised Rs 116.38 crore from 16 anchor investors by allotting 1,17,55,681 shares at Rs 99 apiece, said a BSE circular.

At the upper price band, the company is trading at a P/E of 27.83x with a market cap of Rs 1,062.4 crore post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 27.3%, said Anand Rathi Research with an ‘avoid’ tag, citing rich valuations.

