Quik?com Releases Update for Its NFT Domains – Web3 Domains Are Now Minting

The much-anticipated major update to Quik.com has now been made available to users, bringing them brand-new capabilities like the edit feature and the Quik API, along with more that are scheduled for the upcoming weeks and months.

Quik.com is a P2P NFT domain marketplace offering NFT top-level domains running on the blockchain-based protocols ERC-721, ERC-1155, and BEP-721, BEP-1155. The fundamental specifics regarding the October 2022 upgrade, as well as the ones coming next week and next month, were included in a recent press release published by Quik.com’s official support team.

With the launch of the new Quik API, which is driven toward connecting all the upcoming features at a smooth speed and flow, along with several decentralized benefits for NFT domain owners, Quik.com is planning to integrate several characteristics into its ecosystem for improving user-accessibility, user-experience, and user-engagement.

What’s in the new Quik.com update?

Quik.com just launched a new “edit feature” that enables NFT domain owners to update their NFT domain with owner-specific information such as address details, URLs, text records, and cryptocurrency wallet addresses. Users will be able to recognize and comprehend NFT domain owners as well as how they have made use of their NFT domain to improve connectivity and networking among one another.

The new “edit feature” also allows users to add their NFT domain use case, giving others the chance to learn about and explore NFT domains. Additionally, Quik.com expanded support for six blockchains, including ETH, BTC, DOGE, BNB, SOL, and LTC.

Through the creation of new channels for user growth, connection, and engagement, the update aims to enhance the user experience with supported cryptocurrencies. The most eagerly anticipated update among Quik users was the new “Quik API,” which unifies all the features and offers a connected, user-focused, and improved experience for users with front-end API tools and API documentation, to be live for the general public using the following week.

Along with a “template builder” that will make website creation much simpler for Quik users, the company is also introducing a “chrome extension” for integrating smooth accessibility solutions for users and connecting web applications. Quik users will now have pre-loaded tools available for hosting decentralized web 3.0 websites and creatively designing them engagingly and thoughtfully using the new Quik.com template builder.

Quik.com worked with various web development companies and developers to provide several notable premium features for Quik users, showcasing the update’s potential and the pace at which it was improving the Web3 domain names market.

Important Note

Hosting decentralized websites and converting non-human readable random algorithmic crypto wallet addresses into human-readable NFT domain names with customizable extensions are the two most frequent uses of NFT domains.

With many cryptocurrencies now enabled, Quik.com’s latest upgrade concentrates more on improving the user experience while opening up several avenues for linking NFT domains to various crypto wallets. In addition to hosting decentralized websites with built-in design and user engagement tools.

What is an NFT domain?

An NFT domain is a decentralized domain with extensions like .web3, .metaverse, or .vr that is available as a smart contract listed on a public blockchain. NFT domains can be stored in a cryptocurrency wallet and used to host decentralized websites, change crypto-wallet addresses, connect to digital assets, and can be stored as an asset.

As no one, not even the NFT domain marketplace, can interfere with an NFT domain or its use case once it has been minted, NFT domains are the domains of the future. The user who mints the NFT domain takes sole ownership, control, and management of it.

NFT domains are created for a one-time price; the user is not obliged to pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee. As an added benefit, the Quik.com NFT domain owner receives a 5–10% royalty on all subsequent sales of the NFT domain. You can buy NFT domains on Quik.

Benefits and uses of NFT domains:

Once minted, the owner has complete authority, rights, and control of the NFT domain with no centralized or third-party intervention.

NFT domains can be used for hosting decentralized websites and also for connecting and hosting metaverse properties on web3.0 with NFT domains such as myproperty.metaverse.

Users can buy, sell, exchange, and trade on Quik.com’s P2P NFT domain marketplace solutions, which also allow its users to connect, engage, and negotiate on its platform.

NFT domain owners are the sole owners responsible for the domain over how it is managed or used. If the owner wishes to sell the NFT domain, Quik.com offers a 5–10% royalty for the owner over every subsequent sale of the NFT domain.

For example, users can use the NFT domain to replace their non-human readable random crypto wallet algorithms with human-readable and customizable wallet addresses using the NFT domain name. For example, wallet address: hhe209on#sfje%nae@; replace with NFT domain: mywallet.metaverse

How to mint an NFT domain?

Minting is the process of registering the NFT domain ownership, and it requires a cryptocurrency wallet, credential verification, and funds. The following are the steps users can take to mint an NFT domain on Quik.com:

Step 1: Web search for quik.com, which will land the user on Quik.com’s main page.

Step 2: Before moving further, make sure to log in or sign up with Quik.com’s ecosystem and connect your MetaMask wallet with verified credentials.

Step 3: Once logged in, click on the search bar and type the “name” for minting an NFT domain. Once typed, click on search or press enter, which will showcase a list of how the selected name would go with NFT domain extensions available on Quik.com, such as mywallet.btc, mywallet.metaverse, and so on.

Or

Step 3: On the top bar of the front page, click on the NFT domain. It will showcase a list of NFT domains available in Quik.com’s ecosystem and select the desired NFT domain extension for minting, such as .metaverse, .web3, .vr, etc.

Step 4: Once the NFT domain extension is decided, click on the showcased NFT domain name and extensions, such as mywallet.metaverse.

Step 5: Once clicked, it will land on the mint page with a mint button available in bold. Click on mint and it will guide you toward processing payment.

Step 6: Make sure the required cryptocurrency is funded in the wallet before confirming the payment and securing the NFT domain.

Step 7: Once payment is confirmed, the NFT domain then gets added to the wallet, which cuts off its connection with Quik.com and makes the NFT domain owner the rightful owner and sole controller of the NFT domain minted.

As Web 3.0 evolves and opens up new paths for developers to explore in the decentralized space, NFT domains prove to be at the heart of connecting users with rapidly evolving decentralized technology and allowing them to participate in it. The advantages of owning NFT domains are numerous and continue to grow.

Quik.com’s Plans

The NFT domains offered by Quik.com provide users with all the options for exploring decentralized spaces and all of their features, from extending their ways through changing crypto wallet addresses to hosting decentralized websites for users.

By removing the complexity of non-human readable algorithms and decentralized features, Quik.com’s new version focuses on making things more easily accessible, user-oriented, and simple to have a better outlook and knowledge of NFT domains.

Users frequently get confused over the concept of decentralization and give up thinking ahead and exploring the feature. Even technical giants are new to this decentralized concept. Quik.com intends to connect and jump onto decentralized technology and web 3.0 in their infancy, exploring new ways of creative discovery alongside technical giants.

Before the decentralized web 3.0, it was impossible to compete against tech giants on the centralized web 2.0, but Quik.com now offers users the chance to embark on their decentralized journey and spread their wings of exploration.

Traditional wallets will soon be replaced with crypto wallet addresses, and leveraging NFT domains will make things even simpler for exchanges by replacing random algorithms with simple, human-readable crypto wallet addresses.

Quik.com serves as a gateway for everyone, as the P2P marketplace now offers a customizable experience where users can not only customize crypto wallet addresses but also decentralized websites for enhancing and showcasing their creativity with openness, fearlessness, and without any third-party intervention over the content.

Why Go Ghost? When you can decentralize hosts! – Quik.com

Quik.com’s Founder – Sahil Kohli

Quik.com on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quik-com/

Quik.com’s Whitepaper: https://quik.com/Quik_Whitepaper.pdf

Quik.com’s Blog : Quik.com Blog

Quik.com’s Twitter : https://twitter.com/quikdotcom

Telegram Group : https://t.me/quikcom

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/quik/

