Qatargate: Belgian police arrest MEP Marc Tarabella

A second MEP has been arrested as part of a criminal investigation into alleged bribery, corruption, and money laundering at the European Parliament

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) Belgian authorities on Friday arrested MEP Marc Tarabella, who had already been ejected from his socialist party, in the probe connected to alleged corruption.

He is suspected by investigators of having taken cash payments of between €120,000 and €140,000 to take supportive positions “in favor of a third country”, according to a report drawn up by the European parliament’s legal affairs committee.

A spokesperson for the Belgian prosecutor confirmed the arrest after an earlier report by Flemish broadcaster VRT.

It is expected that in the next few hours, he will be questioned by the investigating judge Michel Claise. A step that was somewhat expected after last week the European Parliament lifted the immunity attached to his status as an MEP for him and also for the Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino.

The European Parliament waived immunity for both Tarabella and fellow MEP Andrea Cozzolino in a plenary session last Thursday, paving the way for Belgian investigators to interrogate them. Three other suspects are in prison.

The prosecutor did not comment on what charges Tarabella may face or whether any police action is pending toward Cozzolino, who is Italian.

Delphine Colard, the deputy spokesperson of the European Parliament, said: “We never comment on ongoing judicial procedures. The Parliament always cooperates in full with the authorities.”

According to parliamentary reports, violations of Belgian law by Tarabella and Cozzolino could include corruption, participation in a criminal organization, and money laundering.

Late last week, the Belgian investigative judge leading the case released from prison one of the four original detainees in the case, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca — secretary-general of No Peace Without Justice, one of the nongovernmental organizations linked to the corruption scandal.

Three other suspects, former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, her partner Francesco Giorgi and former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri are still in prison. In January, Panzeri struck a deal to cooperate with the investigators.

Both Tarabella and Cozzolino deny any wrongdoing.