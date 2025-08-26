PUBLIC NOTICE: Zapp Noodle Thai Planned Use Permit

PUBLIC NOTICE : Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant has submitted a Planned Use Permit with the City of O’Fallon, IL.

O’FALLON, IL (STL.News) Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC d.b.a. Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant, is located at 1407 West Highway 50, Units 106 and 107, in O’Fallon, Illinois, and has submitted a Planned Use Permit to rezone their location to sell alcohol on premises.

It is a process with the City of O’Fallon, IL. They have scheduled the following meetings to review the application and provide neighbors with the opportunity to speak. The dates are as follows:

Planning Commission – September 23, 2025

– September 23, 2025 Community Development Committee (1st) – October 13, 2025

(1st) – October 13, 2025 City Council (1st) – October 20, 2025

(1st) – October 20, 2025 Community Development Committee (2nd) – October 27, 2025

(2nd) – October 27, 2025 City Council (2nd – Financial Approval) – November 3, 2025

Additionally, this PUBLIC NOTICE is required to be mailed via Certified Mail or Return Receipt Requested, to owners of record within 250 feet in either direction of the subject property by September 5, 2025.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with the restaurant owner, Sinath Ngeth, by calling 618-628-9276 or the City of O’Fallon Community Development Department at 618-624-4500, extension 4.

About Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant

Zapp Thai Restaurant, LLC, doing business as Zapp Noodle Thai Restaurant, has been in operation under the current ownership since 2017. It is a highly rated restaurant serving authentic Thai cuisine with friendly service. It is a family-owned restaurant that operates daily, primarily under the supervision of family members.

Recently, they were nominated as one of the Top 10 Restaurants in O’Fallon, IL, by Restaurant Guru. The breakdown of their ranking on Restaurant Guru is that they are rated the #2 restaurant out of 145 restaurants in O’Fallon, IL, making them the highest-rated Asian restaurant in O’Fallon, backed by hundreds of customer reviews on Restaurant Guru’s platform.

If the Planned Use Application is approved, you will be able to enjoy wine or beer accompanied by the best Thai cuisine in the community.

The estimated approval date is November 3, 2025.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Additional resources: