Promoter Max Ventures sells 1.7% stake in Max Financial via open market

Promoter group entity Max Ventures Investment on Wednesday sold 1.7% stake in through the open market.

The promoter sold 58,85,000 shares of the company at Rs 679.20 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Sale of the stake has fetched the promoter about Rs 400 crore. The reason for the sale could not be ascertained. Max Ventures held 14.60% stake in as of September 30.

Shares of Max Financial ended 1.6% down on the NSE at Rs 688.75 on Wednesday. The stock has given nearly 30% negative returns so far in 2022.

