Prominent Crypto Coins Like Chiliz And Quant Don’t Perform Well In The Current Market Scenario, Is Rocketize – Bitcoinist

Quant (QNT) and Chiliz (CHZ), both cryptocurrencies, have increased almost 100 fold in the last few months. However, recent charts show obliterating advances as the crypto market makes a bearish turn due to increased inflation and the macroeconomic crisis. The current low of the previous market bulls and the launch of a new meme token, i.e., Rocketize Token (JATO), looks like a beautiful coincidence that will pay off course more to the meme token. Let’s dig in more to find out defining features of all three.

Chiliz (CHZ) – Minimizing The Gap Between Fans And Sports!

Chiliz (CHZ) is a prominent digital currency for sports and entertainment. The network is a frontier person, introducing a generational shift in the sports industry. It came up with digital assets, Fan Tokens, and a rewarding app, i.e., Socios.com. The platform is empowering its users to govern their favorite sports brands. They connect fans and sports clubs with fan tokens, yielding new revenue-generation sources.

Despite many uses of cryptocurrency and NFTs, Chiliz sees crypto as an enabling technology for its main business, i.e., Fan tokens, used to build fan communities. This focus has attracted many crypto enthusiasts and sports fans toward Chiliz. NFTs have shown value in gaming, allowing users to upgrade, personalize their profiles, and accomplish in-game goals.

Quant (QNT) – Connecting Blockchains!

Quant (QNT) was launched with the aim to connect blockchains and networks globally. It planned to do so without reducing the efficiency and interoperability of the network. The network introduced the first blockchain operating system and solved the interoperability problem.

The project is billed as the first Operating system to be built for blockchains and Overledger networks. The Overledger is a gateway for different blockchain-based projects to access each other. Just like Ethereum, the QNT network connects many applications to each other in the same blockchain ecosystem. Quant network creates decentralized multi-chain applications mDapps that enable dApps to operate on multiple blockchains simultaneously.

Rocketize Token (JATO)- The DeFi Meme Token

Unlike others, Rocketize (JATO) is a meme token that intends to extend community support services and decentralization. JATO aims to counteract the issues with the current financial system. It is an open-source community project built on the Binance Smart Chain platform, complying with BEP-20 standards. JATO intends to influence the NFT marketplace, making it more than just a trending cryptocurrency.

Additionally, the token proclaims to be community empowering. It will offer governance rewards as well as revenue streams. There will be token bonuses on each transaction that can be used during the swaps. The token will favor deflation as 2% of the total amount will be charged as tax for each JATO transaction. Wallet holders will receive one-half of the tax amount, and the remaining portion will be burnt.

How To Buy JATO In Its Presale

JATO is currently in the second stage of its presale. You can purchase a $118399.24 JATO for $1 USDT. Go to the presale page and connect your crypto wallet to get your share of this amazing meme token. USDT, BNB, or ETH are the only coins you can exchange for JATO. Once the presale stages end, you can claim your JATO tokens.

In summary, JATO is a meme coin with much utility. The coin has raised $71K so far, evidencing its popularity in the crypto world. Besides this, it offers a list of bonuses in its purchase process. The third presale stage provides 4% extra tokens upon purchases. If you make a friend spend $100, both of you will receive $40 worth of free tokens. Likewise, a second purchase will earn you a massive bonus of 70%.

