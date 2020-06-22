PPB Investigating Double Homicide After SERT/CNT Call-Out

Portland, OR (STL.News) On Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 6:51 p.m., East Precinct Officers responded to a welfare check call at a residence in the 8400 block of Southeast 138th Drive. The Officers knocked on the door and saw a subject down in the house. They forced entry and saw an injured woman on the ground in the residence. They then heard what sounded like someone else in the residence racking a firearm (a distinct sound many firearms make when one is making a firearm ready to shoot). The Officers retreated out of the house to positions of safety and called for assistance.

While waiting for assistance, one of the Officers saw a male subject in the house with what appeared to be a firearm. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were requested and responded to the scene.

There was a great concern for life safety of those in the residence, as well as the surrounding residential neighborhood. A shelter in place order was enacted for several blocks surrounding the residence for everyone’s safety. The SERT team utilized armored vehicles to provide protection for the officers and the neighbors. As SERT Officers were getting positioned, some of them heard the sound of a single gunshot from within the residence.

A robot was deployed into the residence and an injured male was viewed on the camera in the house. Medical attention was provided and the male was transported to an area hospital. This adult male was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. An adult female was located in the residence and was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other persons located in the house.

During the investigation, it was determined that a bullet traveled from the primary involved residence outward, striking a neighboring house. No one was determined to be injured as the result of this bullet.

No Officers were injured or fired their weapons during this incident.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated by PPB’s Homicide Detail. Detectives are working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on this investigation. Further details will be released as appropriate.

If anyone has information about this incident who did not already speak with investigators, contact Detective Mark Slater at (503) 823-9310 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov

This is the 6th homicide in 10 days Homicide investigators have investigated in addition to other duties related to the nightly demonstrations.

