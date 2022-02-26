Powers Meets with Ukrainian American Community

Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Ukrainian American Community Members

Washington, DC (STL.News) Friday, Administrator Power met with members of the Ukrainian American Community to convey the United States’ continued commitment to the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression and violence and to hear from them directly about their concerns and ways to collaborate to assist Ukrainians in need.

Administrator Power was joined by representatives from the White House and State Department to provide an overview of the United States’ humanitarian response in Ukraine and ways in which we are partnering with our European allies to help those in need. Administrator Power spoke about the overwhelming grief of this moment and thanked the diaspora community for mobilizing quick support for people in need in Ukraine. Administrator Power highlighted USAID’s deployment of a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) (link is external) to the region to lead the U.S. humanitarian response to the crisis in Ukraine. The Administrator and other speakers shared information about points of contact to liaise with Ukrainian American community leaders to coordinate efforts and share critical information. Today’s meeting was the latest in a series of conversations the Administrator has held with Ukrainian Americans to provide information and support and to build open channels of communication during this heartbreaking moment for Ukraine.

SOURCE: USAID