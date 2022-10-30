Powerball Jackpot Second Largest Ever; Please Play Responsibly

A string of drawings without a jackpot winner has grown the estimated Powerball® jackpot to its highest level since October 2021. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 37 consecutive Powerball drawings since August 6 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, October 31 drawing to $1 billion or $497.3 million with the cash option selected. If won, this would be the second largest Powerball jackpot in history.

This jackpot run has produced five big Powerball winners in Nebraska:

October 12 drawing: $50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at Casey’s #2414, 1001 Veterans Avenue in Stanton.

October 19 drawing: $150,000 ($50,000 x3) winning Powerball Power Play ticket sold at Pump & Pantry #52, 3210 Old Potash Hwy in Grand Island.

October 22 drawing: $50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at Hy-Vee Food Store #5, 7151 Stacy Lane in Lincoln.

October 24 drawing: $50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at Andy’s Quick Stop, 101 S Charde Avenue in Oakland.

October 29 drawing: $50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold at Quiktrip #577, 11626 Virginia Plaza in La Vista.

The largest Powerball jackpot on record occurred in January 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Ten jackpots ranging from $2.5 million to $365 million have been won in Nebraska since the Nebraska Lottery began offering Powerball in July of 1994. The largest Powerball jackpot won in Nebraska occurred in February 2006 when a group of eight coworkers at the ConAgra Foods ham and corned beef plant in Lincoln split a $365 million jackpot.

Play Responsibly

Because of the high Powerball jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. “It’s important for Nebraska Lottery players to remember that no matter how large the jackpot is, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.” If you or someone you know has a problem with compulsive gambling, free help is available at problemgambling.nebraska.gov.