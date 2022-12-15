Power-packed performance: These stocks rallied up to 220% in 2022

Among the utility counters that have been abuzz recently, power sector stocks have shown some real strength this year, the data suggests.

According to the data from Ace Equity, BSE Power Index has rallied about 32% in the year 2022 so far, dwarfing the 8% rise in the BSE Sensex. Performance of the power sector has been best on a sectoral front on a year to date basis.

The energy transition is real, irreversible and gaining momentum. Amidst this, the demand for power in India is on a sustained growth path with the generation mix balancing between sustainability and security, said .

“Considerable uncertainties are emerging from the geopolitical situation, societal expectations around actions on climate change, and supply chains,” the report added.

Among the power-packed action of these stocks, has topped the charts with a 220% return. The stock rallied to Rs 319.40 on December 14, 2022 from its close at Rs 99.75 on December 31, 2021.

It was followed by its group companies, belonging to Gautam Adani’s conglomerate – and – which surged 54% and 52% on a year to date basis, according to the data.

In the reports from Securities, released in September, it had a buy rating on Adani Green Energy with a target price of Rs 3,581 till September 2024 and a hold rating for Adani Transmission with a target price of Rs 4,172 and March 2024.

State-run power giants NTPC and NHPC were also among the best performing power counters, which jumped more than 38% and 36%, respectively, during the period under review.

has an ‘add’ rating on NHPC with a target price of Rs 50, whereas has a ‘hold’ tag for NPTC with a target price of Rs 187.

Among the other performers, and Siemens also made it to the list. While the former one surged about 35% in the 2022 so far, the latter one was up 28% for the same period.

HDFC Securities maintained a ‘reduce’ rating on ABB India with a target price of Rs 2,579 whereas Prabhudas Lilladher has suggested to accumulate Siemens with a target price of Rs 3,290.

However, not all stocks from the sector managed to reward investors with solid returns. The list hosts some underperformers too, with a few names delivering negative returns to the investors.

State-run and Tata group’s were up only 7-8% for the year. (2% down) and (6% down) were the other key laggards.

ICICI Securities has an accumulate rating on with a target price of Rs 242. On the other hand, Prabhudas Lilladher has a buy call on with a target price of Rs 244.

Within this space, the brokerage has initiated coverage on seven stocks with a buy rating on NTPC, Power Grid and CESC. It has suggested holding Tata Power, Torrent Power and . For JSW Energy, JM Financial has a sell tag.

