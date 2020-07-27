Portland Police Investigating Shooting in St. John’s Neighborhood

Portland, OR (STL.News) On Monday July 27, 2020, at 4:59 a.m., North Precinct Officers responded to the 9600 block of North Hartman Street on the report of a subject who had been shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering multiple wounds to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and the male was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive.

Preliminary information suggests there was a disturbance prior to the shooting. Based upon the information gathered, there is not believed to be an on-going threat to the community.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact (503) 823-3333 and reference case 20-233809.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE