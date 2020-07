Portland, OR (STL.News) On July 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., Portland Police Bureau Officers responded to a call of a suspect who was adding accelerants to a fire at the site where the Elk statue used to stand on SW Main St between 3rd and 4th Avenues. A witness directed Officers to the suspect, who turned out to be a 12 year-old male.

The juvenile was detained, identified, and the incident was referred to juvenile services for a charge of Reckless Burning. The suspect was released to his mother.

