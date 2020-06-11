Portland Police: Chuck Lovell Sworn In as PPB’s 50th Police Chief

Portland, OR (STL.News) On Thursday, June 11, 2020, Chuck Lovell was sworn in as Chief of the Police for the Portland Police Bureau. Prior to this appointment, he had had been serving as the Captain of the Community Services Division. Chief Lovell is the 50th Chief since 1870 when the Metropolitan Police Department was formed.

“This is going to be tumultuous time, but one that is also filled with opportunity for change,” said Chief Lovell. “I’ve spent my career listening to the community and trying to build relationships to have a connection. Our Bureau members serve with their heart, but we need to convey that heart to the community. We are here to serve them, yet we know we have work to do. I am a public servant and will show up every day with a servant’s heart.”

Chuck was appointed to the Portland Police Bureau on May 23, 2002. As an officer, he served as a Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) instructor, a School Resource Officer and on the Crisis Negotiation Team. He was also a member of the Police Honor Guard.

In 2011, Chuck was promoted to sergeant and was assigned to the Human Trafficking & Property Crimes Detail and then worked as a Patrol Shift Supervisor. He also worked as the Sergeant overseeing the recruitment team. There, he developed strategies to not only increase hiring but to recruit more diverse candidates while using an equity lens.

In 2017, Chuck was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to be Adjutant to Chief Danielle Outlaw where he provided historical context to help inform the Chief’s decision-making in complex situations. As Adjutant, he took the initiative to implement the One Congregation One Precinct (OneCOP) program and Barbershop/Salon forums, expanding the mission of community engagement.

Chuck also served as the Lieutenant overseeing the Behavioral Health Unit, which also included the Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team. Since 2019, Chuck has served as the Acting Captain of the newly formed Community Services Division. There, he provided a focus and strategic direction to the Behavioral Health Unit, Service Coordination Team, Office of Community Engagement, and Homeless Community Liaison. On June 9, 2020, he was promoted to Captain.

Prior to joining the Portland Police Bureau, Chuck was a member of the U.S. Air Force and served in many capacities. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Park University and he is scheduled to receive his Master’s Degree in Strategic Leadership from the University of Charleston.

