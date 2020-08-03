Portland Police: A Subject Shot by Elderly Homeowner During Burglary

Portland, OR (STL.News) On Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6:59 a.m., East Precinct Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 1300 block of Northeast 81st Avenue. Officers were advised an elderly male homeowner was associated with the residence and a female was involved and may still be in the garage. As officers were responding, they were provided additional information that the homeowner shot the female.

Officers arrived and located the involved female who was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

The homeowner is cooperating with investigators.

There is not an identified on-going risk to the community.

This is an active investigation and Assault Detectives are currently gathering information about this case. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@portlandoregon.gov

Further details will be provided in an updated release as they become available.

