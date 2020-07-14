Portland Fire & Rescue Medic Hit with Ball Bearing-Jesse Herman Bates Arrested

Portland, OR (STL.News) On July 13, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Portland Police Bureau (PPB) Officers and Portland Fire and Rescue (PF&R) personnel were in the area of Southwest 1st and Main, when a Medic from PF&R was struck on the left side of their chest by a silver ball that was approximately one centimeter in diameter. The ball bearing launched at the medic came from a subject involved in the demonstration armed with a “wrist rocket” near SW 3rd / SW Main.

The Medic was working with PPB Officers and was clearly visible as a Medic. They had on PF&R issued gray uniform which displayed PF&R patches and large lettering on the back of his vest that said “Medic.” Fortunately, the Medic suffered only bruising.

A suspect was identified and Officers strategically arrested the subject when it was safe to do so. At 3:50 a.m., Officers made a plan to take the suspect into custody in Lownsdale Square.

Officers made contact with the suspect and was told he was under arrest. The suspect then ran northbound and officers followed. The suspect was armed with the crowbar and less-lethal force was used to take him into custody. The suspect sustained no injuries.

An image of the items collected from the suspect is attached to this release and includes a crow bar, a switch blade knife, gas mask, flares, umbrellas, gas mask, spray paint, items believed to be pyrotechnics, ?1/2 inch glass sling shot ammunition and two slingshots.

The suspect was identified as 37 year-old Jesse Herman Bates.

Bates was lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Assault III, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Police Officer, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Disorderly Conduct II.

