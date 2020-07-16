Port St. Lucie Man Guido Chibas Claims Top Million Prize From $2,000,000 Gold Rush

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Guido Chibas, 64, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $10 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the West Palm Beach District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,405,000.00.

Chibas purchased his winning ticket from Bayshore Corner Store, located at 1308 Southwest Bayshore Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, $2,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC, launched in January 2019, and offers more than $246.8 million in prizes, including ten top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE