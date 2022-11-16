Poorest households hit hardest as UK faces ‘lethal combination’ of inflation and recession – business live

Cost-of-living gap between rich and poor widensThose with the least money to spare are being hit hardest by inflation.Low-income households suffered the biggest jump in the cost of living, while high income households were less affected.That’s because low-income households spend more of their money on energy and food – where costs have soared.The poorest 10% of households endured a 12.5% rise in their living costs – more than the average of 11.1% – while the richest 10% experienced inflation of 9.6%.The poorest 30% of families all experienced the highest inflation.The ONS reports that the gap between low- and high- income household inflation rates is the largest since March 2009.Rising energy and food costs are driving higher inflation for low-income households, our new analysis of experimental inflation rates shows.This is because a greater proportion of their expenditure is spent on essentials than high-income households’.?? https://t.co/dwHq99RofH pic.twitter.com/3bKSzGE0nF— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 16, 2022
The inflation gap between high- and low-income households is the largest since March 2009.

CPIH annual inflation was 10.5% for low-income households and 9.1% for high-income households in the year to October 2022 – a gap of 1.4 percentage points.
Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, says the government must do more to close this cost of living gap between rich and poor:“Everyone in Britain is affected by double digit inflation – which has caused pay packets to shrink at record rates. But some groups are more effected than others, and Britain now has a significant cost-of-living gap between rich and poor households.
“Rising energy bills and rapid food prices mean that low-income households now face an effective average inflation rate of around 12.5 per cent, while in the cold winter months, the over 80s are already facing inflation rates of around 15.3 per cent.
"This shows why the Chancellor needs to protect vulnerable households through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis when he sets out his Autumn Statement."

Updated at 06.39 EST

Cash-strapped Britons target 'reduced to clear' food, says Tesco

Britain's worsening cost-of-living crunch has led to a sharp rise in the number of shoppers looking for "reduced to clear" food, Tesco says (via Reuters)

Britons are struggling with rising living costs that show no sign of easing. With inflation at a 41-year high of 11.1% and consumer confidence close to the gloomiest on record, they are seeking to make savings.

Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, said a YouGov survey it commissioned showed that 69% of shoppers now look out for products which have been marked down because they are close to their expiry date or are end of season or discontinued lines.

It said 33% of customers are seeking these reductions more frequently.

Meat products were proving most popular in the reduced to clear section followed by ready meals, vegetables and then desserts.

Tesco is revamping the reduced section in its stores to "Reduced in price – just as nice," to tempt the 29% of people the YouGov survey found would shop reduced items more often if the section was made more visually appealing.

Tesco said the trend was also helping it to cut food waste.
Axios: Blackstone CEO says he won’t back Trump in 2024Over in the US, the founder of investment manager Blackstone has revealed he won’t back Donald Trump’s bid to win the presidency.Instead, Stephen Schwarzman argues the Republican should choose a leader from the ‘new generation’….(at a time when support for youthful Florida governor Ron DeSantis is rising.)Reuters has the story:Blackstone Group founder Stephen Schwarzman, who was among Wall Street’s biggest contributors to Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, said he will not back Trump in 2024, Axios reported on Wednesday.
The former president announced he will run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.
Schwarzman said it was time for new party leadership and that he would back a different Republican in the presidential contest, Axios said, citing a statement from the chairman and chief executive of the private equity group.
“It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries,” he said.
Schwarzman was a top donor leading up to last week’s midterm election, spending $35.5 million to support Republicans. Republicans are one seat short of capturing control of the U.S. House of Representatives but failed to take over the U.S. Senate, and most of Trump’s endorsed candidates lost their races.
“America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday,” Schwarzman wrote, according to Axios.Schwarzman isn’t alone in declining to jump on board the Trump re-election train. According to reports, Rupert Murdoch has warned Trump his media empire will not back any attempt to return to the White House, as former supporters turn to DeSantis.Full story: UK inflation jumps to 11.1% on back of energy and food price risesLarry ElliottThe UK’s annual inflation rate hit a 41-year-high of 11.1% last month even as help was provided to households by the introduction of the government’s energy price guarantee.Dearer food also contributed to a 2% jump in prices in October alone, helping to push the increase in the cost of living over the previous 12 months to a level not seen since October 1981.UK inflation is running at the fastest rate since 1981The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said households were paying 90% more for gas, electricity and other fuels than they were a year earlier. Food price inflation rose from 14.6% to 16.4% – its highest level since 1977.UK inflation dataA rise in inflation had been anticipated by the City but the rise in the annual rate from 10.1% in September was markedly steeper than the 10.7% figure economists had forecast and was an unwelcome piece of news for Jeremy Hunt before Thursday’s autumn statement.Responding to the figures, the chancellor said: “We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation. Tomorrow I will set out a plan to get debt falling, deliver stability, and drive down inflation while protecting the most vulnerable.”Here’s the full story:Analysis: More pain to come for vulnerable householdsRichard PartingtonHouseholds can expect to face continued pain for some time from high inflation, even though there are hopes that the surge in prices may have peaked.Our economics correspondent Richard Partington explains:Although the fall in energy prices in wholesale markets should feed through to consumer prices, they still remain significantly higher than before the crisis began. As a result, the Bank of England expects inflation to tick above 10% for several months before falling again.
That means the Bank is likely to launch another sharp rise in interest rates next month, adding to the pressure on borrowers. Despite the prospects of a prolonged recession, Threadneedle Street argues it is duty bound to get inflation back down to its target rate of 2%.
This backdrop of high inflation and a weaker economic outlook will make for some difficult choices for Jeremy Hunt at Thursday’s autumn statement. After the latest figures, the chancellor was clear that getting inflation down was a key priority to stabilise the economy, alongside his aim of balancing the books after the disaster of Truss’s mini-budget.
“This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth,” he said. “We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation.”
However, the big danger is that drastic action to cut government borrowing through tax rises and spending cuts could choke off the economy, while further ripping up the tattered welfare state at a time when families need it most.Here’s his full analysis of the UK inflation report:Underlying inflation highest in the North, says NIESRNIESR, the think tank, fears that inflation may remain in double-digit levels for months.It has also calculated that underlying inflation is higher in the North than the South East – which echoes the Centre for Cities research this morning that inflation is higher in Burnley, Glasgow and Blackpool.Paula Bejarano Carbo, associate economist at NIESR, explains:“Annual CPI inflation increased to 11.1% in October from 10.1% in September. This contribution to the headline figure was almost entirely driven by energy, which saw high price increases despite the government’s Energy Price Guarantee. Food prices have also seen a steep increase – this is particularly worrying as there is no support for households to deal with this surging cost.
Our measure of underlying inflation increased to a new series high of 8.8% in October from 8.3% in September, suggesting that inflation continues to be more persistent and broad-based.
We expect annual CPI inflation to remain around 11% into the first quarter of 2023.”Julia KolleweBroadgate Circle in London Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty ImagesBritish Land, one of Britain’s biggest property developers, has said that higher interest rates and the worsening economic outlook have hit the value of its offices and shops.The FTES 100 listed company said the value of its portfolio dropped by 3% and posted an after-tax loss of £34m for the six months to 30 September, against a profit of £370m a year earlier. It owns three major office and retail campuses across London – Broadgate in the City, Paddington Central and Regents Place – and is building a fourth at Canada Water in east London.Simon Carter, the chief executive, said with the rise of hybrid working during the pandemic, “people need less space, but better quality space,” adding that there isn’t much of that available at the moment.The trend is towards “big floor plates” because “business like to get all their staff on one floor for better collaboration,” or divide them into smaller flexible work space units for smaller firms.British Land is the UK’s biggest operator of retail parks, which are 98% full. Carter thinks they will weather the recession much better than high streets where vacancy rates are “20-odd %” because retail parks attract discount supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl and other value retailers, as rents are cheaper.He said retailers want stores in retail parks because they are “easy for customers to get to” as long as there is good parking, and can offer easy click & collect.Carter explained:With many weaker brands having already exited the market pre pandemic, today’s more successful retailers have typically established more resilient business models which include an effective omni channel strategy. These businesses are performing well and are selectively taking space, particularly on retail parks.
They include more general retailers such as Marks & Spencer and Next and specialists such as Lush, Rituals and Pandora. As consumers see their disposable incomes squeezed with rising energy and mortgage costs, customers are turning to value retailers such as Lidl, Aldi and B&M who are outperforming as a result.

British Land has also invested £1.5bn in warehouses across London following the online shopping boom during the pandemic (although that has slowed), and expects warehouse rents to grow by 4% to 5% in future.

Updated at 07.33 EST

The UK's cost of living crisis is now a full-blown emergency, warns Rachelle Earwaker. senior economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

As flagged earlier, the huge rise in food prices and higher energy bills means the poorest households suffer the highest inflation rate.

Some people are forced to eat out-of-date food, and turning off their fridges to save power (endangering their health), and pawning items to pay for energy, Earwaker points out:
Food prices rose 16.2% between October 2021 and October 2022. 16.2%! These are HUGE increases – and food insecurity in the UK is at terrifying levels already. Back in May, we found that 5.2m low income households had cut down on meals or gone hungry. Food bank use has soared. 2/x— rachelle_earwaker (@r_earwaker) November 16, 2022
Yesterday, the Food Standards Agency reported that people across the country are eating food past its use-by date, turning off their fridges and freezers and eating cold food: all because they can’t afford to cook and store fresh food. It is terrifying and heartbreaking. 3/x— rachelle_earwaker (@r_earwaker) November 16, 2022
Housing, water and energy use is up 26.6%. This is despite the lower price through the energy price cap, but absolutely reflects that energy prices have soared since the new price cap rise in October. 4/x— rachelle_earwaker (@r_earwaker) November 16, 2022
Another big cost for low income households is transport – which has come down slightly from big highs this year, but still up 8.9% on October last year. We know that some households have been cutting back on essential journeys already. 5/x— rachelle_earwaker (@r_earwaker) November 16, 2022
The numbers are big (and bigger for those on lowest incomes at 11.9% CPI ) but its the impact of price rises where incomes aren’t enough to meet bills & food & transport that is the most important part of the story. Everyday atm is bringing new stories of families struggling 6/x— rachelle_earwaker (@r_earwaker) November 16, 2022
Parents are pawning items to get £10 in the electricity meter, homeless charities are providing showers for those with homes who can’t afford to run their showers. This is beyond a crisis – it’s an emergency that is so crucial to get fixed. 7/x— rachelle_earwaker (@r_earwaker) November 16, 2022
In tomorrow’s budget, the govt must at least commit to uprating benefits in line with inflation & bring it forward so that those on the lowest incomes can survive the winter. April is too late for more support. It’s needed now so families can afford to eat, shower & stay warm 8/x— rachelle_earwaker (@r_earwaker) November 16, 2022
How the Guardian covered soaring inflation in 1981At 11.1%, the UK inflation rate is the highest since the early days of Margaret Thatcher’s administration.Back in 1981, chancellor Geoffrey Howe was struggling to hit his inflation target, as prices rose by double-digit rates and workers pushed for large pay rises to keep up with prices (plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose, eh?)My colleague Jason Rodrigues has looked into the archives, and reports:Our story from December 1981: ‘Government inflation hopes deflated,’ told of successive months of rate rises that the conservative chancellor Geoffrey Howe had to endure.
The article cites another method of measuring inflation, the retail prices index, and that its increase was driven mainly by higher drinks and food prices.
The news of rising inflation was a blow to Margaret Thatcher's chancellor who was already struggling to get a grip of pay rises.

Rising core inflation means the Bank of England won't pause its interest rate rises, with another hike expected in December, says economist Samuel Tombs of Pantheon.
Updated at 06.18 ESTOctober’s surge in inflation to 11.1% was “probably the peak”, predicts Paul Hollingsworth, chief European economist at BNP Paribas:While the experience in other regions tells us to be humble when trying to call the precise peak in inflation, we think that there is a good chance this proves to be it for the UK.
For one thing, core goods inflation slowed, and the improvement in supply bottlenecks (see our tracker here) and a softening in demand should mean this continues.
Note that producer input and output price inflation both slowed in October (see 7.34am post).Risks to financial stability in the euro area have risenOver in the eurozone, the European Central Bank has sounded the alarm that risks to economic stability are rising as the economic outlook darkens and officials battle record inflation.In its latest financial stability report, the ECB says lenders, governments and households are all vulnerable.The ECB says:“Risks to financial stability in the euro area have increased amid soaring energy prices, elevated inflation and low economic growth.
“All of these vulnerabilities could unfold simultaneously, potentially reinforcing one another.”The ECB is concerned that borrowers will struggle to repay their loans as inflation eats into their incomes.Plus, governments have limited scope for fiscal measures to support their economies, having already built up high levels of government debt.Risks to financial stability in the euro area have risen, with people and firms feeling the effects of higher inflation and a weaker economic outlook.Our Financial Stability Review looks at how the financial system is faring in these difficult times https://t.co/YILeacboIl 1/3 pic.twitter.com/IYh6zk9YHj— European Central Bank (@ecb) November 16, 2022
Inflation and high energy bills are hurting people, lowering their spending power and making it harder to repay loans. But the scope for governments to do more to soften this impact is limited, given their high debt levels after the pandemic and the rising cost of funding 2/3— European Central Bank (@ecb) November 16, 2022
Market uncertainty around inflation and interest rates has increased the risk of asset prices changing in an abrupt or disorderly way.Less liquidity in key markets may also make it harder for investors to adjust their portfolios or raise funds https://t.co/YILeacboIl 3/3— European Central Bank (@ecb) November 16, 2022
The ECB is also conerned about the recent volatility in energy markets, which has affected the derivative markets which energy sector firms use to manage risk.UK rents jumpUK rents are continuing to climb, at the fastest pace in at least six years.Private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK rose by 3.8% in the 12 months to October, the Office for National Statistics reports, up from 3.7% in September.That’s the largest annual percentage change since the ONS started collecting the data in January 2016, adding to the cost of living squeeze on tenants.NEW
ONS says rents are rising at the fastest rate since it began collecting data on them (which was 2006 for English data, 2016 for UK as a whole).
Up 3.6% over past yr in UK, 3.7% in Eng.
A reminder that it is not just those with mortgages being squeezed right now – far from it.

The East Midlands saw the highest annual percentage change in private rental prices (4.8%), while London saw the lowest (3.0%).

Updated at 06.44 EST
The East Midlands saw the highest annual percentage change in private rental prices (4.8%), while London saw the lowest (3.0%).Updated at 06.44 EST
Poorest households hit hardest as UK faces ‘lethal combination’ of inflation and recession – business live
